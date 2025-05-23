On this day, Eminem released his acclaimed and controversial album The Marshall Mathers LP, a project that would leave a lasting mark on hip-hop and pop culture around the world.

Dropping on May 23, 2000, The Marshall Mathers LP was Eminem’s third studio album, produced by Dr. Dre, Mel-Man and the Bass Brothers, and the one that launched him from rising star to global headline. It was raw, dark, often confronting, and a major commercial success.

In Australia, the album hit No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart in March 2001, driven by the popularity of hit singles like “Stan” and “The Real Slim Shady”. “Stan” topped the Australian singles chart and became one of the most talked-about songs of the year, a haunting narrative that mixed pop with hard-hitting storytelling.

The album broke records, selling over 1.7 million copies in its first week in the U.S., and went on to win a Grammy for Best Rap Album. It spent eight weeks atop the Billboard 200 and has since been included in Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums and Time’s 100 Greatest Albums lists.

View this post on Instagram Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between. A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem)

Still, the album wasn’t without backlash. Lyrics that referenced violence, homophobia and misogyny sparked protests and criticism from advocacy groups. Eminem argued that the content was part of a fictional persona, not autobiographical, but the debate around freedom of expression in music only grew louder.

For many artists who followed, The Marshall Mathers LP was a reference point, especially for its sharp lyricism and bold production. Artists like Kendrick Lamar and Tyler, The Creator have openly cited it as a key influence.

To mark 25 years since its release, Eminem has dropped a commemorative capsule featuring apparel, vinyl, and limited-edition signed items. “May I have your attention please?” he posted. “The Marshall Mathers LP 25th anniversary capsule drops tomorrow… hit the site to sign up for first access.”