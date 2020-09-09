A police officer has testified in court that the man who broke into the Detroit mansion belonging to Eminem in April this year had said he was there “to kill” the rap icon.

Matthew David Hughes, 27, appeared in Macomb County District Court on Wednesday after being charged with first-degree home invasion and malicious destruction of property after he forcibly broke into the ‘Rap God’s home.

Testifying during the case, Officer Adam Hackstock said that Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, awoke to find someone standing over his bed, that he initially believed t be his nephew.

“When Mr Mathers asked him why he was there, he was told by Mr Hughes that he was there to kill him,” Hackstock said on the stand during a preliminary examination in Macomb County District Court.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Hughes “has been in custody since the incident” and appeared in court Wednesday “in shackles and a prison jumpsuit, having regrown a beard since his prior court appearance in June.”

Officer Hackstock testified he arrived at the house belonging to Eminem, located within the gated Clinton Township community, to find a security guard wrestling with Hughes on the ground. Hughes muttered “friend,” and said he lived in the area, Hackstock said.

An investigation revealed that one of the home’s windows had been smashed out with a brick, the officer said.

The officer added that he spoke with the rapper for more than an hour after Hughes was detained, in which Eminem explained that he had escorted Hughes through a TV area, game room and basketball court to an exit out of the house. He said Hughes did not have a weapon.

While Eminem was not in court during this week’s proceedings, his attorney watched on via video.

Judge Jacob Femminineo Jr. found there is probable cause to move forward with a trial and has now scheduled an arraignment in Macomb County Circuit Court to take place on September 28th.

