Eagle-eyed Korn fans have spotted a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo from a young Eminem pre-fame.

The video in question is for the band’s 1998 breakout single ‘Got The Life.’ Eminem features briefly at the end of the video, when the members of Korn rock up at a block party. In addition to Eminem’s cameo, the video also see’s appearances from the likes of Fred Durst, Wes Borland and Sam Rivers of Limp Bizkit, Orgy’s Jay Gordon, rapper WC, and UFC fighter Tito Ortiz.

Eminem was entwined with the golden era of nu-metal. In 1999, he collaborated with Limp Bizkit on the track, ‘Turn Me Loose.’ Fred Durst would go on to cameo in the music video for Eminem’s ‘The Real Slim Shady.’

As Loudwire report, Korn’s James ‘Munky’ Shaffer previously discussed the cameo in a 2014 interview. “There were some extras on the set of our video ‘Got the Life.’ Some kid came up to me and gave me his demo,” he said.

“I was really drunk and I was like [out of it]. He’s like, ‘Hey, check it out, I’m a rapper.’ I’m like, ‘I’m just a guitar player.’ It turned out that kid that was on our video was Eminem. He was an extra in that video. I vaguely remember that happening.”

Brian ‘Head’ Welch added, “Thanks a lot, man. Would could’ve been billionaires. We could’ve signed him before Dre.”