Eminem is back, and he’s got a bone to pick with… well, just about everyone.

In his highly-anticipated 12th studio album that dropped July 12, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), the rap god once again proves why he’s the most feared and respected MC in the game.

Through his notorious alter ego, Slim Shady, Eminem fires off a barrage of scathing disses at a who’s who of celebrities and public figures. No one is safe from his lyrical wrath — not Sean “Diddy” Combs, not Kanye West, not even Bill Cosby, Amber Heard, Caitlyn Jenner, Machine Gun Kelly, Ja Rule, or R. Kelly.

On “Fuel,” featuring rising star JID, Eminem goes for the jugular, addressing the numerous sexual assault allegations against Diddy.

It’s a diss that’s been years in the making, and Eminem doesn’t hold back: “I’m like a R-A-P-E-R / Got so many S-As, S-As / Wait, he didn’t just spell the word ‘Rapper’ and leave out a P, did he?”

But the disses don’t stop there. Eminem takes aim at Kanye West’s mental health struggles on “Antichrist,” rapping, “Brain is dead, space cadet / Like when Ye forgets to take his meds.”

On the same track, he mocks Bill Cosby’s alleged crimes with a line that’s as clever as it is crass: “Shady as Bill takin’ the pill and putting it in your soft drink.”

The jabs keep coming with an unexpected shot at Amber Heard on “Lucifer”: “We squashed the beef like a hamburger patty / Or should I say gigantic turd? / ‘Cause I put that sh*t to bed / Like Amber Heard at a Mattress Firm.”

And on “Brand New Dance,” Eminem takes a swipe at Caitlyn Jenner: “I, smoke weed every single day / Yeah, Snoop Dogg ain’t got shit on me / He’s just a, chronic tic tac / You were right, yeah that was pretty good, Caitlyn, like that a lot.”

But it doesn’t end there. Eminem reignites old feuds with Machine Gun Kelly and Ja Rule on “Road Rage,” spitting, “MGK, I’m the GOAT, you’re just a goat / Ja Rule, you’re still bitter, that’s why you’re so cutthroat.” And on “Houdini,” he takes a shot at R. Kelly: “In the coupe leaning back my seat, bumpin’ R. Kelly’s favourite group, The Black Guy Pees.”

With The Death of Slim Shady, Eminem proves that he’s still the king of controversy, the master of the diss track, and the voice of a generation that refuses to be silenced. He’s not just a rapper — he’s a cultural icon, a provocateur, and a force to be reckoned with.

If you’re a fan of no-holds-barred hip-hop, then The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) is a must-listen. Eminem may be older and wiser, but he’s still got the same fire in his belly and the same razor-sharp wit that made him a legend.

Listen to Eminem’s The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) below.