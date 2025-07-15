Eminem fans will soon have the opportunity to see a documentary about the iconic rapper on the big screen.

The doco, titled Stans, is coming to AMC Theatres across the US for a limited run from August 7th-10th.

The film, named after Eminem’s hit song about an obsessive fan, explores the rapper’s career through the perspective of his most devoted supporters. Since the song’s release in 2000, the term “stan” has evolved to become part of everyday language, even being officially added to the Oxford English Dictionary in 2017 as a word describing an obsessed fan. Unlike the dark undertones of the original song, the term is now commonly used as a term of endearment among fan communities.

AMC Theatres Distribution, which was established following the release of Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” and Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” concert documentaries, will handle the theatrical distribution in the US. More than 135 AMC locations will show the film with at least two screenings per day. The film will also receive a full week awards-qualifying run at New York’s AMC Empire 25.

But don’t worry if you’re in Australia or elsewhere beyond the US: Trafalgar Releasing will launch Stans on the same date across approximately 1,600 theatres in 50 territories.

Full screening details will be made available on the official film website stansmovie.com from Thursday, July 24th at 2pm BST.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Directed by Steven Leckart, the doco examines what is described as the “complicated relationship between one of the world’s most private artists and his massive public persona.” The film utilises recreations, archival footage, and new interviews to chronicle the highs and lows of Eminem’s illustrious career.

The multiple Grammy winner, known for hits including “Lose Yourself”, “Without Me”, “Real Slim Shady”, and, of course, “Stan”, served as a producer on the film alongside Paul Rosenberg, Stuart Parr, Antoine Fuqua, Tony DiSanto, and David Schiff.