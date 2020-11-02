Eminem has signalled his support for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden ahead of the forthcoming US election.

The hip hope juggernaut has allowed his 2002 Grammy Award-winning track ‘Lose Yourself’ — a track he scarcely licenses — to soundtrack a new Biden campaign video.

The 45-second ad, dubbed “One Opportunity” features black-and-white footage of people voting, interpolated with footage of Biden at a rally in Michigan.

“Look, if you had one shot, or one opportunity to seize everything you ever wanted in one moment,” the track rings. “Would you capture it or just let it slip?”

Eminem took to Twitter to share the video, captioning the post: “One opportunity… #Vote”.

Eminem has been an outspoken critic of Republican opponent Trump over these past few years. In October 2019 it was revealed that he had been interviewed by the Secret Service over searing anti-Trump lyrics.

The rapper was questioned over lyrics from his 2017 track ‘Framed’. Freedom of Information documents detail that on December 15th, 2017 “a concerned citizen reported Marshall Mathers the rapper ‘Eminem’ had a new song called ‘Framed’ with an inappropriate comment towards President Donald Trump and a threatening comment towards Ivanka Trump.”

The lyrics that were targetted in the investigation were: “Donald Duck’s on as the Tonka Truck in the yard. But dog, how the fuck is Ivanka Trump in the trunk of my car? / ‘ cause I feel somewhat responsible for the dumb little blonde Girl, that motherfuckin ‘ baton twirler that got dumped in the pond, Second murder with no recollection of it.”

An interview between the Secret Service and Eminem took place on January 16th, 2018. This interview was subsequently discussed two days later during a Secret Service meeting, “and it was determined that this case will be NON-REFERRED” to a federal prosecutor.