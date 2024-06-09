Emma Donovan has been left shocked by an alleged racial incident at Perth Airport.

The beloved Indigenous singer took to social media to express dismay at being refused by two drivers at the airport on Friday evening.

Please someone help me,” she wrote in a Facebook post . “I have arrived at Perth Airport tonight… After an amazing CD launch last night in Melbourne… Only to find 2 drivers refusing me in the front of the line, 1 making a comment that he doesn’t like “My Kind.”

As Donovan noted, she was so overwhelmed by the incident that she was “writing this in tears and anger.”

“I will be reporting these guys somehow… The whole cab line arguing who would take me, no one wanting to… A kind fulla offered me a lift in his car and took me to Vic Park… I know this wasn’t because of a short fare, I know this was racism at its finest…”

Donovan’s post concluded: “If anyone has information how to report these 2 cars properly please help, DM would be nice… Sorry for tge [sic] rant, just felt so hopeless & wild.”

Accompanying the post were images of the number plates of the two drivers allegedly involved in the incident. Donovan’s post was later posted on Instagram by her fellow Australian singer-songwriter Stella Donnelly, who re-shared with a simple message: “F*cking disgusting. This was last night!”

Donovan has been a celebrated figure in Australian music for over two decades. Just two months ago, she released her new album Til My Song Is Done, which featured guest appearances from household names like Paul Kelly and Liz Stringer.

“Til My Song Is Done marks a profound return to Emma Donovan’s country roots, dedicated to family and musical legacy… The album’s core is family – honouring those who came before, particularly her Mother, and celebrating the enduring bonds of shared musical heritage. Songs reflect on themes of identity, with a palpable sense of love and gratitude woven throughout,” Triple R wrote while naming it Album of the Week.

Aside from her stellar solo work, Donovan is also well-known for her collaborations with The Putbacks.