Empire of the Sun have revisited their biggest hit on a new EP.

Walking on a Dream (Reimagined) is a seven-track EP that reimagines their career-defining single through a global lens of collaborators and remixes.

There’s “Walking on a Dream (Resurrection)”, which fuses the original vocal with DJ Michael Calfan’s 2011 progressive house hit “Resurrection (Axwell Recut)”; there are other remixes by BLOND:ISH, Marlon Hoffstadt, and TEED.

“’Walking on a Dream’ and ‘Resurrection’ have always been special to me, and together they’ve been a massive moment in my sets and the Swedish House Mafia’s. I’m really pleased it’s getting an official release when previously it might not have been possible,” says Axwell.

“Walking on a Dream” became an instant classic in 2008, widely acclaimed as one of the greatest songs of the 21st century. The synth-pop anthem peaked at No. 10 on the ARIA Charts, was voted into the top 5 on triple j’s Hottest 100 of the same year, and broke into the US Billboard Hot 100 eight years later after featuring in a Honda Civic TV advert. Since its release 17 years ago, “Walking on a Dream” has garnered over 2 billion streams.

Empire of the Sun returned with new album Ask That God last year, their first record in seven years.

“It has been a journey unlike any other that Empire of the Sun has undertaken. We always ‘go there’ when it comes to exploration of both the self and the outside world,” Nick Littlemore told Rolling Stone AU/NZ last year. “This body of work represents the greatest shift in consciousness our world has ever seen and that’s reflected in the music.”

“Ask That God is an album we searched for and were thankfully blessed with. We are nothing more than conduits, gathering experience and finding what is meant for the Empire to find,” added Luke Steele.

Empire of the Sun’s Walking on a Dream (Reimagined) EP is out now via EMI Music Australia.