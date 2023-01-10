In light of the high demand for tickets for their recently announced Australian tour, Empire Of The Sun have added a second Sydney show.

The second show will take place at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Tuesday 21st February – the day before their first Sydney show which already has the pre-sale allocation exhausted.

Last week, Empire Of The Sun announced two Australian headline shows: one in Sydney and one in Brisbane. General public tickets went on sale at 1 pm AEST today for the previously announced Brisbane and Sydney show, as well as the newly announced Sydney show via Frontier Touring.

The shows will make Empire Of The Sun’s return to the stage after almost four years away from performing live. Furthermore, the electronic music duo, who hail from Sydney, haven’t performed in Australia since 2017.

With over 4.4 million albums sold and 6.1 billion global streams, Empire Of The Sun have released three studio albums since they burst onto the scene in 2008 – Walking On A Dream (2008), Ice On The Dune (2013) and Two Vines (2016). Multi-platinum singles include ‘Alive’, ‘We Are The People’, ‘Walking On A Dream’ and ‘High & Low’.

As for awards, Empire Of The Sun (Luke Steele and Nick Littlemore) have scooped up 8x ARIA Awards (including Best Album, Best Single and Best Group), 2x APRA Awards, surpassed double platinum ARIA sales and produced multiple successful singles.

For those keeping up with Empire Of The Sun, their return to the limelight shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise.

In a November interview on The Plug with Neil Griffiths, the group’s Nick Littlemore teased the possibility of him and Luke Steele making their comeback as a pairing in 2022.

“There could totally be Empire stuff in the next year, for sure,” he told Griffiths

Empire of the Sun 2023 Australian tour

Presented by Frontier Touring

Pre-sale tickets for Brisbane and Sydney via Frontier Touring

Saturday, 18th February 2023

Now & Again Festival, Melbourne

Tickets via Now & Again

Wednesday, 21st February 2023

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Tickets via Ticketek.com.au

Wednesday, 22nd February 2023

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Tickets via Ticketek.com.au

Saturday, 25th February 2023

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Tickets via Ticketmaster.com.au