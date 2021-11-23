If you’ve been missing electropop duo Empire of the Sun, you might be in luck: their long-awaited return could be coming next year.

In a new interview on The Plug with Neil Griffiths, the group’s Nick Littlemore teased the possibility of he and Luke Steele making their comeback as a pairing in 2022.

“There could totally be Empire stuff in the next year, for sure,” he told Griffiths. Littlemore also said that he and Steele were thwarted with earlier plans to reunite due to COVID-19.

Steele also has had other things keeping him busy, including releasing a self-titled debut album as H3000. Littlemore revealed he hadn’t seen Steele “since COVID or a fair while prior to COVID.”

Check out ‘High and Low’ by Empire of the Sun:

Littlemore, also one half of PNAU, also shared the lyrics to a previously unheard Empire of the Sun song on the podcast.

“I actually just found one of the lyrics the other day which we wrote in Japan,” he explained. “It’s such an exciting record – it’s super sad but in that way that Luke makes you feel good about feeling sad; makes you feel good about feeling anything. He’s such an extraordinary artist.”

The lyrics went as follows: “Maybe I drink alone but maybe I drink with friends / I just don’t know; you know? / Maybe I feel too much but maybe I fall in love with love, not lust.”

Littlemore’s other projects have kept him going in the absence of Empire. He worked on a notable new collaboration with Elton John this year, and PNAU released the single ‘Stranger Love’ alongside Budjerah.

PNAU will also close out the year with a lot of touring, performing at Beyond The City, NYE In The Park, and Party In The Apocalypse.

For more on this topic, follow the Electronic Observer or the Pop Observer.

Listen to Nick Littlemore on The Plug with Neil Griffiths: