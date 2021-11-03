BELIFT LAB has explained that Heeseung might limit his participation in some of ENHYPEN’s activities on account of his recovery from surgery.

ENHYPEN’s Heeseung will be limiting his participation in upcoming activities for the group to focus on his recovery from surgery. The K-pop act, who have emerged as a powerhouse rookie group in recent years, are fresh off of promoting their first full-length album DIMENSION: DILEMMA, and are gearing up for fan events in November.

In a statement, BELIFT LAB, ENHYPEN’s agency, announced that Heeseung had recently undergone surgery to treat an epidermoid cyst on one of his toes.

“While taking part in activities for ENHYPEN’s first studio album, Heeseung experienced pain in one of his right toes and visited a hospital for examination, and was diagnosed with an epidermoid cyst.” the statement read.

“Following physician advice for timely treatment, Heeseung underwent surgery on Monday, November 1 immediately after the conclusion of album promotions. Heeseung is currently resting as doctors recommended a week of rest and recuperation.” it continued.

While his recovery is slated to be approximately a week, BELIFT LAB hinted that he might limit his participation in the group’s upcoming fan meet should it take longer.

“We will continue to monitor Heeseung’s recovery and determine his level of participation by taking into consideration physician advice and the artist’s condition, to make sure that he is not unduly strained.” the statement read.

“BELIFT LAB will continue to place the highest priority on artist health and safety, and will do our utmost to ensure that Heeseung can join all fans healthy and well.” BELIFT LAB said.

