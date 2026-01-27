Enter Shikari have announced they will head to Australia this year for a headline tour of the country.

Kicking off in Fremantle this May, the UK electronicore outfit will move on to play shows in Adelaide, Melbourne, Frankston, Newcastle, Sydney, Brisbane, and Coolum.

Enter Shikari will be joined on all stops of the tour (excluding Coolum) by New-Jersey born artist, grandson.

The Australian visit will be the band’s first since they toured last year in support of the Knotfest Australia events.

Speaking to Rolling Stone AU/NZ at the time, Rou Reynolds and Chris Batten extolled the importance of continuing to play smaller venues in order to support local live music scenes.

“It’s something we do back home a lot more,” Batten said. “When we came up playing, we didn’t book gigs in the bigger cities. We learnt our craft by playing these venues, so it’s nice to bring that to other places we don’t normally get the opportunity to play in.”

Tickets for all shows go on sale from 10am local time on Monday, February 2nd. Click here for more details and check out all of the dates and venues below.

ENTER SHIKARI

AUSTRALIAN HEADLINE TOUR 2026

WITH SPECIAL GUESTS GRANDSON

THURSDAY 14 MAY – METROPOLIS, FREMANTLE

SATURDAY 16 MAY – HINDLEY ST MUSIC HALL, ADELAIDE

SUNDAY 17 MAY – FORUM, MELBOURNE

TUESDAY 19 MAY – PIER BANDROOM, FRANKSTON

THURSDAY 21 MAY – KING ST BANDROOM, NEWCASTLE

FRIDAY 22 MAY – ENMORE THEATRE, SYDNEY

SATURDAY 23 MAY – THE TIVOLI, BRISBANE

SUNDAY 24 MAY – BLACKFLAG BREWING, COOLUM*