Entombed A.D.’s LG Petrov (real name Lars-Göran Petrov) has revealed that he has been diagnosed with an “incurable” form of cancer and is currently undergoing treatment.

The Swedish death metal icon has reportedly been battling bile duct cancer “for some time now” and is receiving treatment in the form of chemotherapy, with the news being revealed to fans via Entombed A.D’s social media.

Posting a photo of Petrov receiving treatment, the band gave fans an update on Petrov’s health setback as well as linking to the rocker’s GoFundMe page, saying:

“Sad news.. LG Petrov has been struck by cancer and he is undergoing chemo treatment to try and control it. Our thoughts and strength goes out to our brother. If you want to support him In these hard times, click on the link in the Bio and feel free to donate. #fuckcancer #fightforlifeandmetal”.

The 48-year-old wrote on his GoFundMe page: “I’ve been hit with uncureable cancer (gallvägscancer in Swedish), and have been battling it for some time now. It can’t be removed but the doctors are trying to control it with chemotherapy. Life takes its weird turns…

“To help a fellow metalhead in need in these difficult times, feel free to donate here!” Petrov added.

Entombed A.D. was formed in 2014 by Petrov and other members of Entombed in order to avoid a legal battle with Entombed guitarist Alex Hellid who didn’t want his former bandmates to using the Entombed name.

“[Entombed and Entombed A.D. are] the same thing — just some minor complications on the way,” Petrov told Finland’s Rauta in 2018. “But we are here and playing music and headbanging, and that’s the most important. But it’s the same. It’s the same.”

Petrov added that the revised version of the band “don’t think about” the slight name change. “We just let it roll. As long as we are out, nobody can stop us.”

Entombed A.D’s latest album Bowels Of Earth was released in August 2019 via Century Media.

Check out ‘Elimination’ by Entombed A.D: