Aussie rockers King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard’s Eric Moore has announced that he is leaving the band to focus on his label.

Eric Moore, drummer and manager of rock outfit King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, announced on Tuesday, that he is leaving the band. The news was revealed through a statement posted on Moore’s label, Flightless Records’ Facebook page.

“It is with great sadness that I announce my time with King Gizz has come to an end. I will keep working with Gizz putting out records but I will no longer be an active member or manager of the group.” Eric Moore said.

Thanking fans for their support, he continued: “Whilst I’m deeply saddened by this decision, I don’t have any regrets and have enjoyed every fuckin second of being in this band and the journey it has taken us on.

“I’ll forever be in awe of the musicianship, creativity and work ethic of every single member. I was a fan boy from day one and am so grateful for everything I’ve learnt with my best mates by my side.” he wrote.

While Moore didn’t specify any future plans, he said he was excited to grow his label and support upcoming artists: “Life goes on however, and I’m excited to keep growing the label and continuing to champion new artists and business endeavours until the lights go out. And when the lights go out..well.. someone give me the number for Coles cause I can pick and pack an order like a mf.” he said.

The band later announced his departure on their own Instagram handle, calling his contribution “immeasurable”. They also clarified that Moore would “focus solely on Flightless Records.”

“We gotta thank him for his devotion, fervour and good times. We’re so grateful to have had the privilege of travelling the world with one of our best buddies. Wishing you all the best in your future endeavours and we’ll miss ya on the road mate!” the statement read.

Check out Eric Moore’s full statement: