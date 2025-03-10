Progressive metalcore favourites ERRA are in Australia for their first-ever headline tour of the country.

Hailing from Alabama in the US, ERRA started their debut tour in Perth, Adelaide, and Melbourne, but they still have plenty of shows left to go – you can catch them in Hobart, Wollongong, Central Coast, Sydney, and Brisbane this week (see full dates below). They’re being supported at all stops by Silent Planet and Resolve.

ERRA are touring in support of their latest album, last year’s Cure, which garnered positive reviews from the metalcore community. Metal Epidemic called the band “a well-oiled machine of talented professionals,” adding that “the vocalists are faultless, the somewhat nihilistic lyrics are meaningful and relevant.”

To celebrate their massive tour, Tone Deaf asked ERRA bandmates JT Cavey and Jesse Cash to tell us about their favourite Aussie memories from previous tours, and their answers didn’t disappoint.

ERRA’s Favourite Australian Touring Memories

Close Encounters

JT Cavey (JT): One thing we always like about Australia is seeing so many animals. There’s that Lone Pine place in Brisbane where you can go and hold a koala and stuff like that which is awesome, but there’s just so many cute and amazing animals out there. None of us have actually gotten the koala photo yet – I think some of the guys from our team did last time, but

none of us in the band have done that yet.

Jesse Cash (Jesse): There’s those guys with the little faces and long crazy claws we saw one time at the zoo there, the binturong!

JT: I’m a red panda kinda guy too, we got to see some of those in Sydney one time when we were there, they’re awesome!

Bat Country

JT: One time we were out to dinner on the roof of the Cornish Arms Hotel, it’s a restaurant in Melbourne. I’m on the roof with my merch guy, Brennan, and we see birds; or at least it was what we thought looked like birds at night. Suddenly it dawned on me, and I was like, “These can’t be birds?! They kind of look like bats… I think they’re bats.” And as we get closer, we realise that they’re the biggest bats we’ve ever seen in our lives. They’re the size of huge birds that we have here in the States, hawks and eagles, that sort of thing.

Brennan and I just looked at each other, and we’re like, “Is that a freakin’ bat?!” There were probably about two dozen of them, and it was actually really scary to see. So if you’re at the Cornish Arms Hotel near Stay Gold in Melbourne – look out, you’re in bat country.

Off the Beaten Track

Jesse: We were in Australia in 2017, and Nic [Pettersen] who plays drums in Northlane, and Milo [Alex Milovic], who was Northlane’s original bass player, came and picked us up and took us out to a very quiet, private beach. We did a little hike to get there. They got us away from the beaches with tons of people and took us to one of the nice, quiet, secluded ones. That

was just a really cool day, and it definitely was something we wouldn’t have been able to do on our own. We wouldn’t have known where to go to get that experience, so I’m glad those guys were there to show us around. That was really cool.

JT: I think that was everybody’s first time there in 2017, our whole band?

Jesse: Yeah, I think so too.

JT: I think that particular trip was nice in general. We’ve been doing this for a long time, and it

was cool to be like, “Wow, we made it this far to the other side of the world, and we get to see the [Sydney] Opera House and be in Australia.” Just being there was amazing. I know it’s corny, but it was definitely a cool blessing just to be able to say that we did it. We made it there. We’re definitely proud of that.

Jesse: JT, I’m always so glad we’re there too. But every time you give super diplomatic answers, something bubbles up inside me…

JT: You have to break it, you have to be the grain against it every time (laughs).

Jesse: I know! Something in me is like, “Crash this car into the ravine.”

JT: I kind of like that about you. It’s a good balance.

Jesse: That’s me and JT! He’s [Fast & Furious characters] [Dominic] Toretto and I’m Brian Spilner. Wait, what’s his name for real? Oh, Brian O’Conner.

JT: O’Conner, yeah.

Jesse: Spilner’s his fake racer name.

JT: God, I didn’t even remember that. Well done!

The Valley

Jesse: I liked driving through Brisbane at the end of the night, and there’s just like 400,000 drunk dudes getting in fights on the street. And we can’t get around because there’s cops everywhere, and everything’s basically shut down for them to just drink and fight. I like that! I’m just kidding, I actually don’t like that.

JT: Lots of public urination too!

Jesse: Before we first saw it, I thought it couldn’t have been that bad. And then we saw it for ourselves, and we were like, “Oh yeah, this is just what there is to do, I guess?”

Wholesome Memories

Jesse: Thinking back, my actual best memories of Australia are not interesting really, they’re just good! The actual best memory I have was just being in Melbourne for a week and my girlfriend flying out, and hanging out and doing nothing for a week. That was actually the best thing.

JT: I love that!

Stay Gold

JT: Lastly, the Stay Gold show we played in 2022 was so sick, I won’t forget about that for a long time. It was completely full, and we ran into a lot of people that we hadn’t seen in forever there. It was also our first time testing the waters with a “headline” show in Australia, and it was scheduled a week or two beforehand – it was nuts!

I think we’ll always enjoy those types of shows. Even with the shows we’re about to play at a venue like the Forum, we always enjoy those smaller, intimate crowds. Nothing really beats people just being sweaty and gross and in your face. It’s going to be awesome.

ERRA Australian Tour

With special guests Silent Planet (USA) + Resolve (France)

Ticket information available here

Tuesday, March 11th

Altar, Hobart (18+) – supported by Mirrors

Thursday, March 13th

Uni Bar, Wollongong (18+) – supported by Alienist

Friday, March 14th

Drifters Wharf, Central Coast (18+) – supported by Irken Armada

Saturday, March 15th

Metro Theatre, Sydney (Lic AA) – supported by Inertia

Sunday, March 16th

The Tivoli, Brisbane (18+) – supported by Headwreck