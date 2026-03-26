Escape The Fate is heading back to Australia this June.

The Las Vegas post-hardcore staples have locked in their first run of shows here in three years — and they’re bringing fellow US heavyweights The Word Alive along for the ride.

The national tour will hit every capital city, alongside a couple of regional stops, kicking off in Sydney before moving through Newcastle, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, Geelong and Melbourne.

For a band that’s spent more than two decades in the game, Escape The Fate have never really slipped out of the conversation.

Since breaking through with 2008’s This War Is Ours, they’ve built a catalogue that leans hard into big hooks, heavier breakdowns, and the kind of arena-ready choruses that have kept them firmly on festival lineups and tour posters worldwide.

Their 2025 release, Redefined, continues that balancing act, shifting between melodic highs and full-throttle heaviness without losing the thread.

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Australia has long been one of the band’s most reliable strongholds, and their return follows their 2024 Knotfest appearance and 2023 ‘Dead Masquerade’ headline run, which saw them tear through Perth, Adelaide, Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne alongside D.R.U.G.S. and The Beautiful Monument.

This time around, the promise is bigger: a set packed with fan favourites, high-impact singalongs, and the kind of live energy that’s made them a consistent drawcard for years.

Joining them on all dates, The Word Alive bring their own legacy into the mix. The Arizona outfit have carved out a loyal global following across nearly two decades, with a sound that blends metalcore intensity and emotional weight.

Their 2018 single, “Rise”, has racked up hundreds of millions of streams, and their live show leans into that connection — big moments, big voices, and a crowd that tends to meet them halfway.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, April 1st at 11am local time, with a pre-sale kicking off the day prior via Destroy All Lines.

Escape The Fate 2026 Australia Tour Dates

with special guests The Word Alive

Friday, June 5th

Liberty Hall, Sydney



Saturday, June 6th

Bar On The Hill, Newcastle



Sunday, June 7th

The Tivoli, Brisbane



Tuesday, June 9th

Magnet House, Perth



Thursday, June 11th

The Gov, Adelaide



Friday, June 12th

Wool Exchange, Geelong



Saturday, June 13th

170 Russell, Melbourne