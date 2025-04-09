Indie rock icons Eskimo Joe have dropped their first single in over a year, seeking to open a new chapter for the storied band.

The upbeat track, titled “Miracle Cure”, sees the Fremantle-based band touch on redemption through love, held together by punchy guitar chords and choruses powered by Kav Temperley’s vocals with a touch of the modern alternative scene from Holy Holy’s Oscar Dawson who mixed the single.

“‘Miracle Cure’ is about the search for redemption and how only love can pull us back from the edge,” said Temperley.

“It’s about hope and the vulnerability that comes with trusting someone to save you. This song is about confronting our flaws and finding strength in love and hope, even if the cure we’re searching for might not exist.”

The release is accompanied by a music video from cinematographer David Le May, featuring the band performing the single in the historic Old Customs House in Fremantle.

It follows an appearance on The Red Hot Summer Tour’s 2025 lineup alongside heavyweights such as Wolfmother and Noiseworks, and an APRA Award nomination for Most Performed Rock Song for their nostalgic 2024 single “The First Time”.

“‘We wanted to write something that set out to encapsulate the bittersweet feeling of nostalgia, that looks back through rose coloured glasses conveniently forgetting the heartache and sleepless nights that came with a certain place and time in our lives,’ Temperley said after the release of the single.

“It’s easy in the loneliest moments to look back and take comfort in those memories secretly holding onto that feeling like an addict.”

Eskimo Joe’s “Miracle Cure” is out now.