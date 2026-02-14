The Lemonheads frontman Evan Dando has been hospitalised following allegations that he sent unsolicited explicit videos to a fan via social media.

As reported by Rolling Stone, The 58-year-old singer-songwriter was admitted to a local hospital this week where he is receiving comprehensive mental health treatment.

The controversy emerged when a fan identified as “Dawn” contacted journalist Tony Ortega’s substack publication, The Underground Bunker, detailing her alleged interaction with Dando. According to Dawn, she had reached out to congratulate the musician on the release of Love Chant, the band’s first album of original material since The Lemonheads in 2006.

Dando allegedly responded to her message with “Cool I’m sorry I’m an exhibitionist” before sending explicit video content the following day. “It’s him sitting in a basement or something, and he’s fully masturbating,” Dawn told Ortega. “You can see his penis, and his face. It’s definitely him.”

The musician’s representative confirmed that Dando has been hospitalised, stating: “Evan Dando has long struggled with mental health issues dating back to his childhood. He’s been admitted to a local hospital where he’s receiving comprehensive help from experienced doctors and mental health professionals.”

Dando has publicly talked about his mental health issues in the past. In his 2025 autobiography Rumors of My Demise, the alternative rock veteran detailed his battles with cocaine and heroin addiction, which severely impacted his creativity and relationships during his peak years in the 1990s.

“Most of my real friends retreated, hoping things would change,” Dando wrote in the memoir. “The rest got a kick out of watching me unravel. I was in horrible shape, losing teeth, and living off cheeseburgers… and a $200 daily drug habit.”

The Lemonheads, who gained prominence during the alternative rock boom of the early 1990s, had been preparing for upcoming performances following the release of their latest album. The band toured Australia last May.