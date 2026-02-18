The wife of the Lemonheads’ Evan Dando has issued a public statement after the musician was hospitalised for mental health treatment following allegations that he sent unsolicited explicit videos to a fan.

The allegations emerged through journalist Tony Ortega’s substack, where a fan identified as “Dawn” claimed she had messaged Dando in October to congratulate him on releasing Love Chant, the Lemonheads’ first album of original music since 2006’s The Lemonheads. According to the report, Dando allegedly responded with “Cool I’m sorry I’m an exhibitionist,” before sending an unwanted video of himself masturbating the following day.

In a “Valentine’s Day” statement shared on social media, Antonia Teixeira revealed that Dando had been “struggling with heavy drinking, prescription drug abuse, and a serious mental health episode” in the weeks leading up to the incident.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antonia Teixeira Dando (@antonton)

She acknowledged that during this period, he “engaged in inappropriate online exchanges,” whilst clarifying that his belief he was participating in “consensual sexual messaging” does not excuse his behaviour.

Teixeira, who lives in Brazil with Dando who serves as stepfather to her three children, has personally reached out to the alleged victim to apologise. “No one deserves to receive unwanted sexual content, and I am sincerely sorry for the distress this caused,” she stated.

The Lemonheads frontman had already agreed to enter treatment before the allegations became public knowledge. He is currently receiving professional help at a rehabilitation facility in Brazil, addressing both substance abuse and mental health concerns. Teixeira made clear that continuing treatment remains essential, stating she “will make decisions that protect myself if he does not follow through.”

Dando has publicly talked about his mental health issues in the past. In his 2025 autobiography Rumors of My Demise, the alternative rock veteran detailed his battles with cocaine and heroin addiction, which severely impacted his creativity and relationships during his peak years in the 1990s.

“Most of my real friends retreated, hoping things would change,” Dando wrote in the memoir. “The rest got a kick out of watching me unravel. I was in horrible shape, losing teeth, and living off cheeseburgers… and a $200 daily drug habit.”