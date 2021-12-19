Evanescence has announced they will be postponing their remaining tour dates until January after “multiple” members of their crew tested positive for COVID.

Evanescence singer Amy Lee said in a statement: “We’ve done everything we could to try and make it work but with multiple positive Covid tests in our touring party it just wouldn’t be right to continue the show schedule as is.

“All the bands and crew have been so diligent with every precaution to keep this from happening but this virus is a real bitch! We are all vaccinated and nobody’s symptoms are severe, we are very grateful for that.

“This tour has been an unforgettable experience that we are so proud of. From the production to our fantastic crew, to Halestorm and Lilith Czar and Plush- and most of all, to you. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to you incredible fans for making this dream a reality, and making it mean so much more than we ever imagined it could. Thank you for your understanding. We love you!”

Evanescence first revealed that their Cincinnati show would be delayed from December 12th until December 20th, but the growing threat of COVID caused them to cancel the remaining tour dates.

Last week, the group urged fans to take health measures amid the growing cases of the virus.

“Even when you have every precaution in place, you can still get and transmit this virus. Grateful we are all vaccinated and nobody’s symptoms are severe. Please be smart and stay safe this season, get the vax, wear a mask, care for one another. We will get through this together.”

Love Emo? Get the latest Emo news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Emo Observer

Check out ‘Bring Me To Life’ by Evanescence: