Evanescence singer Amy Lee has shown her support for fellow female rocker Lzzy Hale, saying that the pair “get along well”.

Speaking in an interview with Matt Pinfield for 95.5 KLOS’s New & Approved music series, Amy Lee spoke about her personal friendship with Hale, saying: “It started with music. It worked out for us to go do some shows together.

“We hadn’t met in person before signing up to do a tour together in 2012. And I remember we had some kind of joint press or meet-and-greet to do on that first day. And I went in there, like, ‘Hey,’ before the fans came in. And we just clicked immediately.

Lee continued: “She’s really humble and really down to earth. She doesn’t take all the glory too seriously. She takes herself seriously and respects herself. She’s just a really cool person.

“I feel like it takes something… Obviously, being a good musician and being a good songwriter, it’s all key, but there’s something deeper that makes the real pros, like Lzzy.

“And it comes from just a good heart — somebody with their shit in order, and their priorities are straight.

“We love each other, and we get along,” Amy added.

Love Emo? Get the latest Emo news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“We play hard and we work hard. So I’m very much looking forward… I’m looking forward to playing live music in general; I mean, everybody is. Everybody’s been missing it so bad. But to be able to go back out for our first [tour] out with a whole group of people that we’re friends with — the crew, the band, we love each other, all of us.

She added: “So it’s gonna be a really good time.”

The Evanescence and Halestorm tour is set to kick off November 5 with a show in Portland, Oregon, with Plush joining the bands for the first leg, while Lilith Czar with join on the second leg of the tour.

For more on this topic, follow the Emo Observer

Check out Amy Lee on New & Improved: