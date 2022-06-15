Have you ever wanted to play like Metallica? Of course you have. It turns out there was a simple way all along. “The best way to play like us is to play with us,” James Hetfield says about the band’s new venture, a helpful collaboration with Yousician, the interactive educational music service.

“For 40 years, Metallica’s powerful riffs and intricate melodies have inspired countless rock fans to pick up guitars. Now, with Metallica x Yousician, you can learn to play like Metallica by playing with Metallica,” is how the official website puts it.

And the course seems to be very in-depth. “I’ve always been infatuated with rhythm, syncopation. I basically play drums on a guitar,” Hetfield explains in the teaser, continuing, “Probably the most important thing is the downpicking.”

The collaboration is bringing fans three handy lessons tailor-made for beginners. The first lesson, Riff Lite, which debuted on Tuesday, June 14th, teaches musicians the iconic riffs like ‘Enter Sandman’, ‘Nothing Else Matters’, and ‘Fade To Black’, with tips and tutorials from Hetfield and Kirk Hammett.

Rock In Rhythm and Take The Lead are set to follow later this month and in early July, with the former featuring rhythm technique demos from Hetfield and the latter improving speed and agility with exercised and tips from Hammett.

The hard work should pay off, with Yousician promising to teach fans how to play the following Metallica classics with real-time feedback:

‘Nothing Else Matters’

‘Enter Sandman’

‘The Unforgiven’

‘Fade To Black’

‘One’

‘Master Of Puppets’

‘For Whom The Bell Tolls’

‘Welcome Home (Sanitarium)’

‘Battery’

‘Mama Said’

You can check out further information, including pricing and lesson plans, here. Now’s your chance to be an amateur metal musician no longer.

Watch the teaser for Metallica x Yousician below: