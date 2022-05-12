If you give birth at one of their concerts, you better be expecting a call from a member of Metallica it seems.

Joice M. Figueiró went to Metallica’s concert in Curitiba last weekend while 39 weeks pregnant and started having contractions when the metal legends took to the stage.

As her water broke, there was no time to make it to the maternity hospital. “Luan Figueiró came into the world on 05/07/2022 at 23:15 shaking all the metal structures,” Figueiró wrote on Instagram. According to her, Metallica were playing ‘Enter Sandman’ as her child came into the world.

Figueiró’s great week got even better when James Hatfield phoned to offer his congratulations. “This is James from METALLICA. Congratulations, you guys,” Hetfield can be heard saying in the clip that Figueiró shared on social media. “Oh my God. Hi,” she responds. “I cry.” According to Figueiró, the call lasted seven minutes. “I have no more words,” she said.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Figueiró joked about the name of her baby: “I joked that his name would be James Ulrich” — a mash-up of Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich. “But really, since this name question has brought up great appeal and we haven’t registered him, we’re thinking of maybe adding a (middle) name and putting some homage in there.”

Naming her baby ‘Sandman’, however, was out of the question. “Remember, this is the name he’ll carry throughout his whole life,” she said. “He’ll get bullied with the name ‘Sandman.’ He already has enough of a story to tell.”

“It was a mix of emotions. Since it wasn’t planned, I was scared that the medical team wouldn’t be ready. But there’s also the feeling of being able to tell people that this happened because Metallica is one of the bands we love the most,” Figueiró added about the experience.

