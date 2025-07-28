Everclear have unveiled a massive 16-stop tour across Australia to celebrate to the 30th anniversary of hit album Sparkle and Fade.

The Portland-born alternative rock band will kick off the tour in Newcastle on November 21st, promising to play the entire album – including standout hit “Santa Monica” – alongside other fan favourites.

Vocalist and guitarist Art Alexakis said the album was his shining achievement, describing it as the one he “had wanted to make my whole life.”

He added: “Because of its success and lasting impact, this band has survived and prospered for three decades, and this tour celebrating Sparkle and Fade is another way of us saying ‘thank you’ to all of the incredible fans – old and new.

“We’re excited to bring this tour to Australia. In addition to all the hits and fan favourites, we’re going to pretty much play the whole album through the course of the show to commemorate this 30th anniversary.”

Released in 1995, the album struck a chord with fans and was certified platinum the following year. While not one of the album’s bigger hits, “Strawberry” became a personal favourite for Alexakis after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2019 at the age of 54.

Despite the diagnosis, Alexakis has continued to keep up with a hectic touring schedule, donating one dollar from every ticket purchased to Everclear shows to charities such as Sweet Relief Musicians Fund and National MS Society.

Pre-sale tickets through Spotify and Bandsintown are available from 9am on July 30th. General release tickets go on sale at 9am the following day.

Everclear 2025 Australian Tour

Friday, November 21st

Bar on the Hill, Newcastle, NSW

Saturday, November 22nd

Manning Bar, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, November 23rd

Caringbah Hotel, Caringbah, NSW

Monday, November 24th

Drifters Wharf, Gosford, NSW

Thursday, November 27th

The Baso, Canberra, ACT

Friday, November 28th

Chelsea Heights Hotel, Chelsea Heights, VIC

Saturday, November 29th

Prince Bandroom, St Kilda, VIC

Sunday, November 30th

Barwon Heads Hotel, Barwon Heads, VIC

Tuesday, December 2nd

The Warehouse, Townsville, QLD

Thursday, December 4th

Kings Beach Tavern, Caloundra, QLD

Friday, December 5th

The Back Room, Chardons Corner, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, December 6th

Miami Marketta, Gold Coast, QLD

Wednesday, December 10th

Freo Social, Fremantle, WA

Thursday, December 11th

The Carine, Duncraig, WA

Friday, December 12th

Magnet House, Perth, WA

Saturday, December 13th

The Gov, Adelaide, SA