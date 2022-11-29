Everclear has just announced their return to Australia with a massive tour of 17 different shows across the country, starting in 2023.
Everclear has officially announced their return to Australia will kick off in a 17-date tour starting in February of 2023. This will mark exactly three years after their last tour down under, which featured 15 dates across the country.
The tour will begin in Ipswich, Queensland, followed by shows on the Gold Coast, Brisbane, and Townsville in the next three days.
Tickets for all 17 shows will be going live on November 30th at 12 pm local time, while pre-sale tickets were made available earlier today.
Everclear frontman Art Alexakis looked to gear up excitement for the tour in a press release, saying, “After spending the better part of 2022 celebrating our 30th anniversary as a band, releasing our remastered debut album ‘World Of Noise’ on digital platforms for the first time ever, and recently releasing our new single ‘Year Of The Tiger’, we are so excited to be coming back to our home away from home with the largest and most inclusive Australian tour we have ever done.”
Alexakis continued, saying, “By mixing it up and digging into the catalogue, it still makes it fun and relevant for us, and I think for the fans as well. It’s still important to play the hits, but by playing those other songs as well, it makes it all seem more vibrant and real. Even though I recorded some of those songs over 20 years ago, I haven’t played them in a long time, so it’s like reinventing the wheel. I’m having more fun now than I have in years. I think all of us are.”
Everclear 2023 Australian tour dates
Tickets available via Oztix
February
Thursday 2nd
Tulmur/Ipswich, Racehorse Hotel, QLD
Friday 3rd
Yugambeh and Kombumerri land/Gold Coast, Miami Marketta, QLD
Saturday 4th
Meanjin/Brisbane, Chardons Corner Hotel, QLD
Sunday 5th
Thul Garrie Waja/Townsville, Dalrymple Hotel, QLD
Wednesday 8th
Darkinyung land/Gosford, Drifters Wharf, NSW
Thursday 9th
Ngunnawal-Ngambri/Canberra, The Basement, ACT
Friday 10th
Bediagal land/Kellyville Ridge, The Ettamogah, NSW
Saturday 11th
Warrang/Sydney, Crowbar, NSW
Sunday 12th
Mulubinba/Newcastle, Cambridge Hotel, NSW
Thursday 16th
Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung land/Mount Evelyn, York On Lilydale, VIC
Friday 17th
Naarm/Melbourne, Croxton Bandroom, VIC
Saturday 18th
Bunurong land/Chelsea Heights, Chelsea Heights Hotel, VIC
Sunday 19th
Wadawurrung/Torquay, Torquay Hotel, VIC
Thursday 23rd
Tarndanya/Adelaide, The Gov, SA
Friday 24th
Walyalup/Fremantle, Freo Social, WA
Saturday 25th
Boorloo/Duncraig, Carine Tavern, WA
Sunday 26th
Quedjinup/Dunsborough, Dunsborough Tavern, WA