Everclear has officially announced their return to Australia will kick off in a 17-date tour starting in February of 2023. This will mark exactly three years after their last tour down under, which featured 15 dates across the country.

The tour will begin in Ipswich, Queensland, followed by shows on the Gold Coast, Brisbane, and Townsville in the next three days.

Tickets for all 17 shows will be going live on November 30th at 12 pm local time, while pre-sale tickets were made available earlier today.

Everclear frontman Art Alexakis looked to gear up excitement for the tour in a press release, saying, “After spending the better part of 2022 celebrating our 30th anniversary as a band, releasing our remastered debut album ‘World Of Noise’ on digital platforms for the first time ever, and recently releasing our new single ‘Year Of The Tiger’, we are so excited to be coming back to our home away from home with the largest and most inclusive Australian tour we have ever done.”

Alexakis continued, saying, “By mixing it up and digging into the catalogue, it still makes it fun and relevant for us, and I think for the fans as well. It’s still important to play the hits, but by playing those other songs as well, it makes it all seem more vibrant and real. Even though I recorded some of those songs over 20 years ago, I haven’t played them in a long time, so it’s like reinventing the wheel. I’m having more fun now than I have in years. I think all of us are.”

Everclear 2023 Australian tour dates

Tickets available via Oztix

February

Thursday 2nd

Tulmur/Ipswich, Racehorse Hotel, QLD

Friday 3rd

Yugambeh and Kombumerri land/Gold Coast, Miami Marketta, QLD

Saturday 4th

Meanjin/Brisbane, Chardons Corner Hotel, QLD

Sunday 5th

Thul Garrie Waja/Townsville, Dalrymple Hotel, QLD

Wednesday 8th

Darkinyung land/Gosford, Drifters Wharf, NSW

Thursday 9th

Ngunnawal-Ngambri/Canberra, The Basement, ACT

Friday 10th

Bediagal land/Kellyville Ridge, The Ettamogah, NSW

Saturday 11th

Warrang/Sydney, Crowbar, NSW

Sunday 12th

Mulubinba/Newcastle, Cambridge Hotel, NSW

Thursday 16th

Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung land/Mount Evelyn, York On Lilydale, VIC

Friday 17th

Naarm/Melbourne, Croxton Bandroom, VIC

Saturday 18th

Bunurong land/Chelsea Heights, Chelsea Heights Hotel, VIC

Sunday 19th

Wadawurrung/Torquay, Torquay Hotel, VIC

Thursday 23rd

Tarndanya/Adelaide, The Gov, SA

Friday 24th

Walyalup/Fremantle, Freo Social, WA

Saturday 25th

Boorloo/Duncraig, Carine Tavern, WA

Sunday 26th

Quedjinup/Dunsborough, Dunsborough Tavern, WA