Swedish band Evergrey have postponed their Australian tour scheduled to start next week due to travel warnings surrounding the Iran conflict.

On Monday, the Gothenburg-founded prog-metal outfit announced that their flights have been cancelled by Qatar Airlines and that they now plan to head over in October.

“Dear Friends, it’s with heavy hearts, we must postpone our upcoming tour in Australia. We are not cancelling, rather the shows have been rescheduled and the new dates can be seen below. So please hold on to your tickets as they are valid for the new dates,” the band said in a statement.

“Due to the current geopolitical conflict, all our flights have been cancelled by the airlines and our Ministry for Foreign Affairs has banned travel to and via these destinations. This was entirely out of our control.

“We are deeply sorry for the disappointment but can’t wait to see you all soon. Evergrey.”

The good news for Evergrey fans is that they’ll get to hear cuts from the group’s forthcoming album, Architects of a New Weave, which is set for release on June 5th.

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Check out the rescheduled dates below and click here for more details.

EVERGREY AUSTRALIA TOUR 2026

Tuesday, October 20th

The Rosemount, Perth

Thurs, October 22nd

Crowbar, Brisbane

Friday, October 23rd

Max Watts, Melbourne (NEW VENUE)

Saturday, October 24th

The Baso, Canberra

Sunday, October 25th

Crowbar, Sydney