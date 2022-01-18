Every Time I Die are no more. Just weeks after singer Keith Buckley said he was taking time out from the band for mental health reasons, the band have announced their split.

In a statement posted to social media, their guitarist Jordan Buckley explained the split. “Andy, Jordan, Steve and Goose’s last show with Every Time I Die was on Dec 11, 2021,” he wrote. “While we hoped to come to an agreed upon legal statement that outlined the truth, we were informed today of something planned to be released not mutually agreed upon that consists of inaccuracies and controls a narrative to benefit one.”

Jordan continued by revealing that the other four members of the metalcore band hadn’t spoken with Keith. He insisted the reason for this was that it was “impossible for direct communication with him” and that they’d been “cut off to any and all communication by him himself.”

He also ruled out the possibility of Every Time I Die continuing in the absence of Keith. “Every Time I Die was these 5 members, and we were never budging or accepting any changes,” he added. “Simply, there is zero truth about the band continuing on with a new singer.

Lastly, we wouldn’t be where we are today without every single person that’s backed the band in any & all ways. While we’re extremely disappointed in how this was played out online in front of you, your support and the memories we have because of you all will always be cherished.”

Still, it might not be entirely over for the other four. When a fan insisted they should keep going “with at least the four of you,” Jordan left it open-ended. “That’s the plan,” he said. “I hope I never stop getting in a room with these 3 to write rippers.”

At the time of writing, Keith hasn’t issued his own statement in response to the split.

Every Time I Die formed in 1998 and soon gained acclaim for their ferocious live sets. They released their ninth and final studio album, Radical, in 2021.

For more on this topic, follow the Metal Observer.

Check out ‘Map Change’ by Every Time I Die: