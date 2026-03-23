Bluesfest’s 2026 cancellation didn’t come out of nowhere, according to one former senior executive.

Jason Clair, who served as the festival’s head of marketing between 2023-2025, has broken his silence in a newly published YouTube video, claiming the collapse was a long time coming, per Rolling Stone AU/NZ.

“It wasn’t one bad decision,” Clair said. “It was a multi-year deficit, a broken trust loop, and an unviable pricing model colliding in a fragile live music economy.”

Bluesfest was originally scheduled to return to Byron Bay from April 2nd-5th, before organisers pulled the plug earlier this month, citing “rising production, logistics, insurance and touring costs, combined with softer ticket demand and international uncertainties”. The situation has since escalated, with a liquidator appointed and reports emerging of millions owed to creditors.

Clair claims cracks had been forming well before the cancellation – particularly around communication with both staff and audiences. He alleged the decision to market the 2025 edition as the festival’s “final” outing created confusion when a 2026 event was later announced without clear explanation.

“The audience noticed,” he said, pointing to fan reactions that ultimately translated into hesitation around ticket purchases – something he described as “a death sentence” in festival economics.

The former executive also pointed to the enormous upfront costs of staging an event of Bluesfest’s scale, estimating $15-20 million is committed before tickets are even sold.

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While some artists – including The Pogues, Sublime, and The Wailers – are still going ahead with their Australian and New Zealand tours, the broader picture remains uncertain, particularly for ticketholders awaiting clarity on refunds.

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