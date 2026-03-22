The Pogues, Sublime, and more Bluesfest 2026 acts are pushing ahead with their Australian and New Zealand tours, offering fans a silver lining after the festival’s abrupt collapse.
The festival, which was due to return from April 2nd-5th, was called off earlier this month, with organisers citing “rising production, logistics, insurance and touring costs, combined with softer ticket demand and international uncertainties” as key factors behind the decision.
In the weeks since, the situation has grown more complex. A liquidator was appointed to manage the festival’s financial affairs – including vendor payments and ticket refunds – but ticketholders have since called for further investigation after reports emerged that Bluesfest owes approximately $5.7 million to creditors. In correspondence from Worrells, the appointed liquidator, it was also indicated that refunds are “unlikely” to be issued.
Festival director Peter Noble, who was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia for his services to the industry in 2016, has since gone to ground.
A recent investigation by The Australian uncovered decades of alleged mistreatment by Noble, including claims of repeated bullying and verbal abuse toward staff, disputes with performing artists over payment, and accusations of misleading the public after declaring Bluesfest would end in 2025 before successfully applying for more government grants for survival.
Despite the uncertainty surrounding the festival itself, a number of acts have opted to continue with their Australia and New Zealand plans, locking in standalone headline shows and revised tour dates.
Among those moving forward are Sublime, The Pogues, The Wailers, The Black Crowes, and Marcus King Band. The Wailers have reshuffled their itinerary, announcing new shows across NSW in place of their Bluesfest residency. Split Enz’ forthcoming Australian tour – set for May – is also still going ahead.
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However, performances from Buddy Guy, Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew, Erykah Badu, and Earth, Wind & Fire have all been scrapped, alongside select sideshows such as The Black Crowes’ planned Newcastle date.
Originally billed as one of the festival’s most stacked lineups in recent years, Bluesfest 2026 was set to feature a mix of legacy icons and contemporary heavyweights, including Parkway Drive, Counting Crows, and more.
Check out the confirmed dates below.
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND TOURS (FORMER BLUESFEST SIDESHOWS) 2026
SUBLIME
Wednesday, April 1st
Festival Hall, Melbourne VIC
Saturday, April 4th
Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW
Wednesday, April 8th
Wolfbook Arena, Christchurch NZ
Friday, April 10th
Trusts Arena, Auckland NZ
Saturday, April 11th
Brewtown, Wellington NZ
THE BLACK CROWES
Thursday, April 2nd
The Forum, Melbourne VIC
Friday, April 3rd
The Forum, Melbourne VIC
Monday, April 6th
Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD
Wednesday, April 8th (NEW SHOW)
Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW
Thursday, April 9th
Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW
THE POGUES
Wednesday, March 25th
Fremantle Prison, Fremantle WA
Friday, March 27th
Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide SA
Sunday, March 29th
The Forum, Melbourne VIC
Thursday, April 2nd (NEW SHOW)
Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD
Sunday, April 5th
Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW
Monday, April 6th
Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW
Wednesday, April 8th
St James Theatre, Wellington NZ
Thursday, April 9th
Christchurch Town Hall, Christchurch NZ
Saturday, April 11th
NZICC Theatre, Auckland NZ
MARCUS KING BAND
Wednesday, April 1st
Powerstation, Auckland NZ
Wednesday, April 8th
Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW
Friday, April 10th
The Forum, Melbourne VIC
Saturday, April 11th
Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide SA
Wednesday, April 1st
Drifters Wharf, Gosford NSW
Thursday, April 2nd
Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW
Friday, April 3rd
Finnians Tavern, Port Macquarie NSW
Saturday, April 4th
Coffs Hotel, Coffs Harbour NSW
Sunday, April 5th
Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads NSW
Wednesday, May 6th
TSB Bank Arena, Wellington NZ
Thursday, May 7th
TSB Bank Arena, Wellington NZ
Friday, May 9th
Spark Arena, Auckland NZ
Saturday, May 10th
Spark Arena, Auckland NZ
Wednesday, May 13th
Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC
Thursday, May 14th
Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC
Monday, May 18th
TikTok Entertainment Centre, Sydney NSW
Tuesday, May 19th
TikTok Entertainment Centre, Sydney NSW
Friday, May 22nd
RAC Arena, Perth WA
Monday, May 25th
Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide SA