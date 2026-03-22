The Pogues, Sublime, and more Bluesfest 2026 acts are pushing ahead with their Australian and New Zealand tours, offering fans a silver lining after the festival’s abrupt collapse.

The festival, which was due to return from April 2nd-5th, was called off earlier this month, with organisers citing “rising production, logistics, insurance and touring costs, combined with softer ticket demand and international uncertainties” as key factors behind the decision.

In the weeks since, the situation has grown more complex. A liquidator was appointed to manage the festival’s financial affairs – including vendor payments and ticket refunds – but ticketholders have since called for further investigation after reports emerged that Bluesfest owes approximately $5.7 million to creditors. In correspondence from Worrells, the appointed liquidator, it was also indicated that refunds are “unlikely” to be issued.

Festival director Peter Noble, who was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia for his services to the industry in 2016, has since gone to ground.

A recent investigation by The Australian uncovered decades of alleged mistreatment by Noble, including claims of repeated bullying and verbal abuse toward staff, disputes with performing artists over payment, and accusations of misleading the public after declaring Bluesfest would end in 2025 before successfully applying for more government grants for survival.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the festival itself, a number of acts have opted to continue with their Australia and New Zealand plans, locking in standalone headline shows and revised tour dates.

Among those moving forward are Sublime, The Pogues, The Wailers, The Black Crowes, and Marcus King Band. The Wailers have reshuffled their itinerary, announcing new shows across NSW in place of their Bluesfest residency. Split Enz’ forthcoming Australian tour – set for May – is also still going ahead.

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However, performances from Buddy Guy, Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew, Erykah Badu, and Earth, Wind & Fire have all been scrapped, alongside select sideshows such as The Black Crowes’ planned Newcastle date.

Originally billed as one of the festival’s most stacked lineups in recent years, Bluesfest 2026 was set to feature a mix of legacy icons and contemporary heavyweights, including Parkway Drive, Counting Crows, and more.

Check out the confirmed dates below.

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND TOURS (FORMER BLUESFEST SIDESHOWS) 2026

Wednesday, April 1st

Festival Hall, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, April 4th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW

Wednesday, April 8th

Wolfbook Arena, Christchurch NZ

Friday, April 10th

Trusts Arena, Auckland NZ

Saturday, April 11th

Brewtown, Wellington NZ

Thursday, April 2nd

The Forum, Melbourne VIC



Friday, April 3rd

The Forum, Melbourne VIC

Monday, April 6th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Wednesday, April 8th (NEW SHOW)

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Thursday, April 9th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Wednesday, March 25th

Fremantle Prison, Fremantle WA

Friday, March 27th

Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide SA

Sunday, March 29th

The Forum, Melbourne VIC

Thursday, April 2nd (NEW SHOW)

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Sunday, April 5th

Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW

Monday, April 6th

Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW

Wednesday, April 8th

St James Theatre, Wellington NZ

Thursday, April 9th

Christchurch Town Hall, Christchurch NZ

Saturday, April 11th

NZICC Theatre, Auckland NZ

Wednesday, April 1st

Powerstation, Auckland NZ

Wednesday, April 8th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Friday, April 10th

The Forum, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, April 11th

Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide SA

THE WAILERS

Wednesday, April 1st

Drifters Wharf, Gosford NSW

Thursday, April 2nd

Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW

Friday, April 3rd

Finnians Tavern, Port Macquarie NSW

Saturday, April 4th

Coffs Hotel, Coffs Harbour NSW

Sunday, April 5th

Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads NSW

SPLIT ENZ

Wednesday, May 6th

TSB Bank Arena, Wellington NZ

Thursday, May 7th

TSB Bank Arena, Wellington NZ

Friday, May 9th

Spark Arena, Auckland NZ

Saturday, May 10th

Spark Arena, Auckland NZ

Wednesday, May 13th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

Thursday, May 14th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

Monday, May 18th

TikTok Entertainment Centre, Sydney NSW

Tuesday, May 19th

TikTok Entertainment Centre, Sydney NSW

Friday, May 22nd

RAC Arena, Perth WA

Monday, May 25th

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide SA