New details have emerged about the events that led ex-Megadeth bassist David Ellefson to file revenge porn charges against the person who leaked footage of his online sexual encounters.

A report from the Scottsdale Police Department obtained by Rolling Stone revealed that David Ellefson admitted to police that he had been sexting a 19-year-old woman who filmed their interactions without his consent.

As reported by Rolling Stone, Ellefson took a polygraph test and provided a photo of the woman’s driver’s licence to prove she was above the age of consent. On top of that, he also shared screenshots of his WhatsApp and Snapchat messages with her.

Ellefson reportedly went on to inform the police that he first met the woman following a 2019 concert in Hollard.

“They struck up a friendship and continued chatting through social media,” the report said.

“The second time they met in person was in the Netherlands at a hotel lobby to have coffee and a soda. He believes this was February 2020. He stated there was no physical contact and they just had a conversation. He stated there has never been any sexual physical contact between the two.”

According to Ellefson, his relationship with the woman didn’t become sexual until “July or August” of last year, when they started masturbating together over Facebook messenger.

“He stated they had about four to five masturbating encounter… the last encounter was around February 2021,” the report said.

As detailed in the report, the woman ultimately admitted that she had recorded two to three videos of Ellefson masturbating without his knowledge.

The report added: “[the woman] admitted that she had shared the video with some friends but wasn’t sure how it got leaked out to others. She was remorseful and agreed to send out a social media statement on her Instagram account that she had been a willing consenting adult during their mutual virtual sexual encounter.”

“[Ellefson] stated [the woman] has not extorted him in any way, so he believes he is not the originator(s) of the social media posts making the allegations.”

Back when he released his original statement last month, Ellefson included a screenshot from a social media post of the woman’s, who denied allegations that she was underage at the time.

The women went on to call herself “naive” for sharing the footage of Ellefson with a friend without his consent. On top of that, she said that the contact between them was “all consensual and all online,” and she that assumptions she was “groomed” by him were the result of “misinformation”.

Despite Ellefson‘s insistence that the encounters were legal and consensual, he was fired from Megadeth late last month.

“We are informing our fans that David Ellefson is no longer playing with Megadeth and that we are officially parting ways with him. We do not take this decision lightly,” Megadeth lead guitarist Dave Mustaine wrote.

“While we do not know every detail of what occurred, with an already strained relationship, what has already been revealed now is enough to make working together impossible moving forward.”

