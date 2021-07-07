Exodus drummer Tom Hunting has updated fans on his cancer treatment, revealing he will soon be undergoing a full gastrectomy – a treatment that sees the removal of the patient’s entire stomach.

The thrash metal rocker was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma – a gastric tumour in his upper stomach – back in February, and announced the news via the band’s Facebook page in April.

“I’m making this public to raise awareness for people to pay attention to symptoms of stomach and esophageal issues,” he wrote in a statement on Exodus’ Facebook page.

“If they persist, please go get it checked out. I’m not gonna be sheepish talking about it.”

Since he revealed his diagnosis, the Exodus legend has been regularly updating fans on his progress via social media, along with sharing a link to his GoFundMe page to raise money for treatment.

The latest update came via Exodus guitarist, Gary Holt, who passed on a message from Hunting.

“I wanted to check in and thank everyone SOOOOOO much for the love and support!” Hunting began.

“I see all the awesome events and things people are putting together out there to help me in this fight. I really am overwhelmed with gratitude and feel so blessed to be a part of this community we all share in.

“I really believe that angels are out there walking around that don’t even know it, then shit gets rough and crazy, and they answer the call and jump into action.

“All of you are these!!! You all help me visualize being on the other side of this. FUCK CANCER!!!

“Speaking of fucking cancer, the treatment is working,” Hunting added. “I’ve had four now and the mass has shrunk to less than half the size it was in March. That’s amazing progress! I’ve added the weight back I lost at the start of this.”

Hunting added that he will undergo surgery on July 12, saying, “Unfortunately it’ll be a full gastrectomy, but the good news is I’ll get to live which is definitely NOT overated [sic].”

“After recovery, I get 4 more treatments, then I can resume my life cancer-free. I can’t wait to travel the world, playing music, enjoying every moment of this crazy journey!! I’ll check in soon again and share how things are going.”

Along with the money raised on his GoFundMe page, a benefit auction has also been organised for Hunting’s treatment, with signed items and memorabilia contributed by bands Machine Head, Stone Sour, Testament, Death Angel, and Foghat, along with musicians Mike Portnoy and Jason Bittner all up for bidding.