In a new interview, K-pop group EXO member Suho says that the success of ‘Squid Game’ inspired him to branch out overseas.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, K-pop group EXO member Suho said that success of Squid Game inspired him to think about branching out to Hollywood with his acting career. Suho, who has been the leader of the nine-member act ever since its inception, also has a successful solo career as a musical theatre and TV actor.

“Squid Game became popular while I was gone. I thought about how now that Korea and our actors have captured the world’s attention, it would give me a bigger chance to star in a Hollywood movie. The time gave me a chance to think about my acting career.” the star said in the interview that came shortly after his return from the military.

His time in the military also inspired his upcoming album, it seems. While no details are out as of yet, he did reveal that he ‘wrote about my time spent in the military’: “I drew inspiration from a novel called Momo [by Michael Ende]. That’s all I can say for now.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Suho also spoke about the dichotomy between being the leader of EXO and a solo artist: “At first I wanted to do everything I could to protect my members when we debuted, so it was a tough time for me.”

“It took a pretty long time for me to realise that I could never really control that, especially since there are so many different characters and personalities — not even their parents could probably manage that,” he told the magazine.

Over the years, however, he confessed that his solo career helped him evolve in more ways than one: “At first I really wanted to show a certain image of myself to get people to like me, but then more and more I’d try to express myself for who I truly am, and became more comfortable showing my true self to the audience.”

Check out ‘Let’s Love’ by Suho of EXO: