The last time boogie woogie piano maestro Ezra Lee popped by Perth’s Mustang Bar, he was touring with fellow ivory tinkler Henri Herbert in a world-class team-up that saw them go on to tour Japan.

“It was awesome,” Lee says. “He was the greatest piano player.”

As much as the piano is, at this point, an extension of Lee’s fingers, he says there was much to learn by being at such consistent close range to Herbert’s playing.

“[…] I noticed with Henri that he played a lot of really quick notes and a lot of repetition and stuff. It’s just kind of like, ‘Oh, man, I can see how that really drives the song along.’ I don’t tend to do that as much, but I’ve started doing that since the tour finished. I’ve sort of got a side of my playing now [which] is like how Henri can play. It’s weird like that.”

Since that tour, Lee made a record with Japanese blues/boogie outfit, The Broken Blues Band, as well as a Howlin’ Wolf-styled album with Troy Dwyer.

“I like to get into the studio as well,” Lee explains. “That’s kind of like my 9-5 day work, session piano playing.”

Apart from playing on numerous rockabilly recordings, Lee has also worked with the likes of Tex Perkins, Tim Rogers, Nick Barker, Rose Tattoo, James Blundell, ex-Wiggle Murray Cook, and many more. What he brings confirms yet defies expectations.

“I think they like the fact that it’s different,” Lee says. “They all appreciate where rock ’n’ roll came from, and they love R&B. They love Jerry Lee Lewis, Little Richard, and that type of thing. So I just go in there and play what I play, and don’t change that, because I know they want me to not be like they are.”

The Mustang Bar show will showcase the Ezra Lee & the Moon Rockers lineup, featuring WA rhythm section Jay McIvor (‘doghouse’ bass) and Yugon Chobbanoff (drums). Travelling over from Melbourne with Lee is guitarist Jumpin’ Jethro Whitaker, a 16-year-old wunderkind.

“Jethro and his parents came to a few of my gigs early on, maybe when he was 13,” Lee recalls. “He was dressed like a little Elvis, in a really authentic 50s style. I remember saying just casually, ‘Do you play an instrument?’ And he said, ‘Oh yeah, I play guitar, I like Carl Perkins, Larry Collins and Eddie Cochrane.’ I had a gig the next week, so I said, ‘Well, why don’t you come on down and see how you go, man?’

“And that was it. The first song was unreal. So I just went, ‘All right, man. You’ve got the gig.’ Then we just played, no rehearsals, just two, three gigs a week for a year, and he’s turned into a little killer.

“Jumpin’ Jethro… it’s a nice name. It sounds good. We’ve also told him when he takes his solos to jump on the tables, jump out in the crowd, get people excited.”

Lee and Whitaker have already released a single, “Rock It”. The pair have since co-written two new songs.

<a href="https://ezralee.bandcamp.com/track/rock-it" rel="noreferrer" target="_blank">Rock It by Jumpin’ Jethro Whittaker</a>

“One’s called ‘Teenage Guitar Man’ about being in school wanting to be a rock star,” Lee says. “The other is one he wrote called ‘Heartbreak Highway’, which is coming out soon.

“The album cover design was done by a called Shag (aka Josh Agle). He did the album cover for the Brian Setzer Orchestra (2000’s Vavoom!). When that guy does something, it becomes an artwork.”

In his 25th year of performing, Lee is set to return to Japan in May, where amongst other shows his band will back Chuck Berry’s grandson, Charlie Berry III. There are numerous festival appearances lined up as well as a lot of recording sessions.

In the meantime, Lee’s Perth return is part of Mustang Bar’s Tailgate Sunday.

“It’s that American football tailgate party vibe,” he says.

“But for me, anyway, personally, I love playing the Mustang Bar because we’re right next to the bar. I’m always getting some guests up there, like this time we’ve got Peta Lee, who’ll be singing some Ruthie Brown, and [fellow boogie woogie player] Pete Stone.

“It’s a huge place, there’s plenty of people standing outside that can look into the glass and watch us and hear as well. So you kind of play into the whole street there. I love it.”