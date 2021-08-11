AYOOOOO F-POS has unveiled the third single from their forthcoming debut EP, Golden Century Group, set to drop this Friday.

If the overarching theme of the past year has been “infectious”, F-POS have nailed their brief. With their latest single ‘No Cause’, the Sydney-based duo, Paddy Cornwall and Taras Hrubyj-Piper, have delivered a crucial adrenaline rush that delightfully contrasts the humdrum reality we’ve all found ourselves in.

For ‘No Cause’, F-POS enlisted the ranks of Caro and athlete-turned-artist Gold Fang — who previously featured on their debut single, ‘Classic.’ It’s the kind of track that makes you want to throw on your heftiest Barbour and vibe through life à la the mysterious dancing Russian boy.

“We have failed you. There are still those among us who are struggling for breath and bliss. We are also still heavy with the weight of the wars that decimate spirit, with the swift cut of samurai blade,” F-POS shared in a statement.

“So here is our offering: a warm, off-white and glowing egg, conceived together by us, the Xing-Xang Dog (Paddy) and Dr. Köng (Taras). The yolk of its five songs may help to fill you with loving-kindness. And do not let the others fool you or bring you down. WE ARE NOT A CULT.”

‘No Cause’ arrives with a lush music video directed by Angus Bell Young, check it out below.

Watch ‘No Cause’ by F-POS ft. Caro, Gold Fang

F-POS will release their debut EP, Golden Century Group, on August 13th. You can pre-order the record here.