It’s been so long since I’ve written up a music festival announcement that I’ve all but forgotten how to do it. It brings me great pleasure to announce that Factory Summer Festival will begin making its way across Australia from December.

Factory Summer Festival is a new iteration of Perth’s beloved Ice Cream Factory Summer Festival. It’s set to make its way across Australia over 2020 and 2021 — and its roped the biggest and brightest name in Australian music along for the ride.

The whole shebang will kick off concurrently in Brisbane and Perth from 11-13 December 2020 at the Ice Cream Factory in Perth and Victoria Parklands in Brisbane.

Unfortunately, as coronavirus would have it, Melbourne is gonna have to wait a while longer. Fed Square will host the event from March 19th to April 5th 2021. Patience is pleasures greatest advocate.

Trailblazers like Confidence Man, Cosmo’s Midnight, Ruel, Peking Duk, What So Not, The Presets, Nina Las Vegas, Vera Blue and more will be in charge of curating the vibes. There’s also a stack more acts yet to be announced so keep your eyes peeled.

Tickets are yet to go on sale but you can register for pre-sale here.

Factory Summer Festival 2020/2021 Line-Up

Anna Lunoe

Benson

Cassian

Confidence Man (Brisbane only)

Cosmo’s Midnight (Perth only)

Dirty South

Elise Keddie

Example

Graace Illy

Jess Kent

Jesswar

Lucille Croft

Motez

Nina Las Vegas

Northeast Party House

Peking Duk (Perth and Brisbane only)

The Presets (Perth and Brisbane only)

Ruel

ShockOne

Stace Cadet

TRIPLETT

Vera Blue (Brisbane only)

What So Not