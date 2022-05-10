‘Fake Drake’ is not just making waves by being the real Drake’s doppelgänger: he’s also making some major coin.

Have you ever been told you look like a celebrity? Well, the doppelgänger career path might be for you, then. And judging by what Fake Drake allegedly makes for a show, it’s looking like a real money deal.

For those not in the know, Fake Drake – or Izzy, as he goes by – rose to fame after the internet remarked on his looks, which bore an uncanny resemblance to the rapper. At the time, the Drake impersonator revealed that he was getting paid to make appearances at events, with all expenses paid for.

But that’s not all – apparently, he’s making a whopping $5000 USD (approx. $7200 AUD) per appearance.

A video posted by Akademiks on Instagram shows Fake Drake performing for a small crowd at a party, with the caption reading: “$5k a show.”

While Akademiks did not confirm whether this was true, it isn’t the first time this number has been brought up in reference to Fake Drake’s appearance fee.

Back in November 2021, Fake Drake appeared on the No Jumper podcast and claimed that his doppelgänger gig was making him $5k a pop.

“People DM me like, ‘Hey, you wanna come to my event because I can’t pay Drake—he’s too expensive. I’ll pay you $5,000.’ $5,000 just to show up. They pay my Airbnb, they pay the flight, they hook it all up.” he said.

Of course, what does the Real Drake think of his doppelgänger business? Fake Drake claimed that someone in Las Vegas had informed the rapper of his existence, but the latter was unbothered.

“He got in contact with Drake and Drake was just like, ‘It doesn’t bother me, it doesn’t affect me. Let the guy get his bag. It’s not affecting me. If you think it’s gonna go wrong if you’re posting him on your [Instagram Stories] and everything, just keep the peace. He didn’t really give a fuck, you know? That was the whole thing.” he explained during the podcast.

Check out the video of Fake Drake: