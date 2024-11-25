After a six-year hiatus, Falling in Reverse are returning to Australian shores in March 2025 for the POPULAR MONS(TOUR).

The news, first revealed by Blunt Magazine, marks the band’s first headline tour in the country since 2016’s Count Rockula tour.

Radke first teased fans in June with a cryptic post featuring the Australian flag, sparking hope for a return Down Under. Now, it’s official: the tour kicks off on March 11th at RAC Arena in Perth, with stops in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane.

The Popular Mons(Tour) celebrates the release of Falling in Reverse’s 2024 album, Popular Monster. The album, their first in seven years, includes chart-topping hits like “ZOMBIFIED,” “Voices in My Head,” and “Watch the World Burn.” Known for their ability to blend metalcore, hip-hop, and pop-punk, Falling in Reverse continues to push boundaries and connect with audiences worldwide.

At the centre of it all is Ronnie Radke, one of the most polarising figures in rock. Whether he’s making headlines for his outspoken social media presence or his genre-defying artistry, Radke knows how to keep people talking. Love him or hate him, there’s no denying his ability to impress a crowd.

Joining Falling in Reverse on this arena tour are none other than Black Veil Brides and Hollywood Undead. The powerhouse lineup promises a night of anthems, mosh pits, and unforgettable moments. For fans of heavy, genre-bending music, this is a bill not to be missed.

Tickets for the Popular Mons(Tour) are expected to sell fast. Fans can sign up for the pre-sale starting Wednesday, November 27, at 12 p.m. local time, with general sales kicking off on Friday, November 29th, at 12 p.m. local time via Ticketek.

Tour dates include March 11 at RAC Arena in Perth, March 13th at the Entertainment Centre in Adelaide, March 14 at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, March 16 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, and March 18th at the Entertainment Centre in Brisbane.

Falling in Reverse Australia 2025 Tour Dates

Presale tickets start Wednesday, 27 November, and general sales following on Friday, 29 November,

Tuesday, March 11th

RAC Arena, Perth

Thursday, March 13th

Entertainment Centre, Adelaide

Friday, March 14th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Sunday, March 16th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Tuesday, March 18th

Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

Tickets via Ticketek.