In 2023, it’s more difficult than ever to get attention in the music world. There’s just so much bloody music. So why not go the route of FANGZ and embark on a hilarious Guinness World Record Attempt?

To celebrate the release of the punk rock band’s new single “Let’s Talk”, frontman Josh Cottreau attempted to break the Guinness World Record for most hard-boiled eggs eaten in one sitting. Rather him than me.

We had to choose a record and it took us months to find the correct one,” Cottreau reveals. “It was late one evening and the 1967 prison drama Cool Hand Luke was on free-to-air TV. Paul Newman (the salad dressing guy) attempted to eat 50 hard-boiled eggs in one sitting and I thought ‘yeah, I could do heaps more.’

“Fast forward to the present day and I’m now a world record holder. The day after filming, we flew to Brissy and the smell on the luxury Virgin aircraft was horrendous.”

You can watch the brave hard-boiled egg endeavour in the music video below.

Not that FANGZ really needed to resort to such kooky promotional material: their new single does the talking for itself. Produced by Tim Maxwell, “Let’s Talk” crackles with punk energy, propelled by frantic drumming and Cottreau’s belting vocals.

“”Let’s Talk” is about getting over the reluctance to ask for help,” says bassist Jameel Majam. “Getting out of your head and silencing the inner fear of rejection. I wish I had realised earlier that without a good support network, it’s hard to do anything. The song also opened my eyes to being a present and active friend to the people around me.”

If you want to see FANGZ live, you can catch them at Sydney’s Oxford Art Factory on Friday, August 4th, followed by the launch of a limited-edition 7″ split vinyl with Melbourne punks Captives at the city’s Last Chance Rock & Roll Bar. Just pray that they’ve got rid of that foul hard-boiled egg smell by then.

FANGZ’ “Let’s Talk” is out now.