Fanny Lumsden has released her first new music since 2023’s award-winning Hey Dawn, and it’s a fresh take on a beloved hit.

She’s shared a cover of Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used to Know”, featuring Kimbra.

The track was recorded with her live band The Prawn Stars, and produced by Matt Fell, Dan Freeman and Lumsden. It was mixed by Fell and mastered by William Bowden, who also mastered the original Gotye version.

Lumsden says the idea came after performing the song on ABC’s Spicks and Specks last year. “We started adding it to our live show, and have loved playing around with it so much that we thought it about time we recorded it! It’s the first song that has my whole live touring band on it, and it makes me so happy that each of these people I spend so much time with on the road, brought a little of themselves to the song.”

She adds that highlighting the group’s harmonies was important: “It’s a big thing for us live.”

A video for the song premieres at 8pm tonight (tune in here). It was filmed in the Upper Murray region and features Lumsden and The Prawn Stars. Directed and produced by Lumsden and Dan Stanley Freeman, it was shot in under two hours while the band was in town to play the Man From Snowy River Festival.

Lumsden will be back on tour soon. She’s set to perform at Queensland’s Music in the Mulga on June 7, before heading to the UK and Ireland for 21 shows. She’ll return at the end of August to join Paul Kelly and Lucinda Williams on tour.

She’s also working on new music, set to arrive later this year.

Fanny Lumsden’s “Somebody That I Used To Know” (cover) is out now.