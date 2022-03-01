Proddbyzaqq, who has become infamous for spamming comments under every Kanye West post on Instagram, now asks for help from West.

The Twitter account @KanyePodcast has documented the Proddbyzaqq saga for all Ye fans to see. Prodbyzaqq has a reputation in Ye’s comment section, where you can find their comments flooding your screen with the same regurgitated messages.

“Ye>>>(example)”

“Ye da [goat emoji] no [blue cap emoji]”

“Kimye forever!!”

“Like if you love Ye [heart emoji]”

The list goes on. The general tone of all their comments is an over-the-top loyalty to the point that many call prodbyzaqq a sycophant. People have been growing increasingly annoyed to the point that one person has now created a petition titled, “Send Prodbyzaqq to the Ukrainian frontlines.”

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The petition now has over 6,100 signatures with more streaming in every minute. User Bavid Basselhoff started the petition and wrote this message to accompany the post, “Prodbyzaqq kinda annoying tbh. I think it would be kinda funny, too.” Since the petition’s creation, prodbyzaqq has begun commenting under Ye’s posts asking for help.

The Instagram clout chaser is now spamming messages asking Ye for help, such as this one, ” Ye I need ur help they tryna send me to Ukraine.”

The Prodbyzaqq saga pic.twitter.com/y5kPPH5OjL — Watching the Throne (@KanyePodcast) March 1, 2022

Many fans are commenting on the petition sharing similar sentiments to the original post’s creator.

“Can’t even read Kanye’s comments without swimming through this man’s clout chasing”

-Peter Gaspich

“I’m signing because the level of Kanye dick-riding is excessive, and that’s coming from someone who bought the stem player.”

-Patrick McManus

“Yeah, this is definitely the right thing to do”

-Him Himhim

“This man must be stopped”

-Chief Chief

“it has to be done.”

-anonymous

“babe what’s wrong?

you barely touched your “ye da � no �”

-AJ Shirley

“Because what else will stop this shit”

-Prod ByZaqq