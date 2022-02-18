One of Kanye West’s most frequent producers, Mike Dean, has recently made comments on Twitter that fans think are pointed at Kanye’s comments.

Mike Dean has produced some of Kanye’s best works over the years from My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy to Yeezus. He’s also currently mixing Donda 2. And now, in some of the producer’s recent Twitter posts, fans seem to be thinking he is calling out Kanye West’s comment section on Instagram and in particular one user, the goes by the IG handle prodbyzaqq.

If you look at any of Kanye’s posts on Instagram, and I mean any, you will see prodbyzaqq filling up the comment section saying things like, “Like if you love Ye [heart emoji],” “Ye da [goat emoji] no [blue cap emoji],” and various other compliments from hyping up the release of Donda 2 to saying that Kanye is the “goat” of various topics or fields.

ProdByZaqq screaming and crying rn — RapTalk 🧊 (@RapTalkv2) February 18, 2022

pic.twitter.com/eO8DzpOOZ9 — ghouly 🐉 (@ghooouly) February 18, 2022 Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

THE THIRST LEVEL IS AT 100000 — MIKE DEAN! #MWA (@therealmikedean) February 18, 2022

So who even is ProdByZaqq? With 364 Soundcloud listeners, and 184 monthly Spotify listeners, no one actually knows. But, he somehow managed to get his Instagram account verified, and with the algorithm, Instagram weighs verified replies higher. Alas, spamming several replies on every new Kanye post has led to massive follower growth. Understanding social media and having no shame can really do wonders.

Donda 2 is slated to release 2/22/2022 and only via Kanye’s stem player (for now).

The current tracklist is:

Security Lift Me Up Get Lost Pablo True Love Keep it Burnin Broken Road I’m Finna Love Me Sci Fi We Did it Kid Flowers Maintenence 530 Mr. Myagi Selfish First Time Louse bags Candyband Closed for Business Do I Look Happy Things Change City of Gods

Make sure to keep checking Tone Deaf and @DontBoreUs on Twitter for all things Kanye West.