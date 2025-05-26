Eivør is set to make a triumphant return to Australia and New Zealand in 2026, bringing her captivating sonic alchemy to audiences across both countries.

The Faroese singer, composer, and musical innovator will embark on her first-ever headline tour of the region in March 2026, following her memorable performances as the opening act for Heilung’s debut tour in 2024.

The upcoming tour comes after Eivør’s successful sold-out European tour and critically acclaimed performances across the United States earlier this year. Fans can expect a full-scale live production showcasing her distinctive blend of primal rhythms, folk mysticism, and cinematic soundscapes that have earned her nearly 1 billion streams worldwide.

Joining Eivør on this musical journey is Norwegian composer and multi-instrumentalist Sylvaine (Kathrine Shepard), who will perform solo. Sylvaine has established herself as a leading figure in the black-gaze and atmospheric Nordic music scenes, particularly following the release of her acclaimed 2022 album Nova.

Eivør’s impressive career spans ten studio albums and collaborations with renowned artists including Ásgeir, John Grant, Einar Selvik of Wardruna, and Dan Heath, known for his work with Lana Del Rey. Her haunting vocals have reached global audiences through the soundtrack of Netflix’s hit series The Last Kingdom, and she was awarded the prestigious Nordic Council Music Prize in 2021.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

The upcoming tour will visit major cities across Australia and New Zealand, including Auckland, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and Perth (see full details below).

Pre-sale tickets will be available from Wednesday, May 28th at 9am local time, with general sales opening on Friday, May 30th at 9am local time.

Eivør 2026 Australia & New Zealand Tour

Ticket information available here

Sunday, March 15th

Powerstation, Auckland

Wednesday, March 18th

The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Friday, March 20th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, March 21st

Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, March 22nd

Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

Wednesday, March 25th

Astor Theatre, Perth, WA