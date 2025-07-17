Chris Faiumu, founding member of iconic New Zealand band Fat Freddy’s Drop, has passed away.

Better known to fans as Mu or DJ Fitchie, Faiumu was the producer and creative heartbeat behind the Wellington group’s distinct sound.

The band confirmed the passing of their “talismanic founding member, production maestro, selector and brother” in a heartfelt social media post, describing his death as “a seismic shift in our world” and extending love to the Faiumu and Duckworth families, as well as to “MU’s wider aiga of friends and fans worldwide.”

“Tears flowed on receiving word that your journey had taken you to the heavens Chris DJ MU Fitchie. These were all the titles you were famously known by for your miraculous works to all music makers of Aotearoa and the whole world,” the band wrote.

“The star by which we navigated across the sea has gone and the crowns of flowers that adorned our heads are forever broken since you journeyed Brother.”

Fat Freddy’s Drop formed in 1999, emerging from Faiumu’s established career as he began experimenting with live instrumentation and vocals in his DJ sets. The band quickly became a powerhouse in New Zealand’s music scene, with their 2005 album Based On a True Story becoming the third highest-selling album ever by a New Zealand artist, selling over 100,000 copies and remaining on the Top 40 charts for two years.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Known for their improvised performances, the band toured internationally and celebrated their 25th anniversary last year. They enjoyed tremendous success not only in New Zealand but also across Europe and Australasia, regularly drawing huge crowds at festivals and headline shows. In October 2014, they sold out London’s O2 Academy, demonstrating their international appeal.

The band remained active in recent years, touring Europe and the UK twice in 2024 with both summer and winter performances. Their sixth studio album, SLO MO, was released in 2024, featuring nine bass-heavy tracks. Faiumu described the album as “Afro rhythmic soul music, an exploration of Black music from Polynesia.”

Throughout their career, Fat Freddy’s Drop has sold more than 500,000 albums, cementing their legacy in the music industry.

Speaking to Rolling Stone AU/NZ upon the release of their documentary series Marauders last year, band member Joe Lindsay explained the band’s enduring appeal.

“The way Freddy’s makes music with that human connection, the way they play with that connection — that’s what people get,” Lindsay said.