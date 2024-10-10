Calling all funk soul brothers: Fatboy Slim is touring Australia next year, accompanied by a trio of special guests.

The legendary UK DJ and producer is bringing his ‘Fatboy Slim Loves Australia’ tour to Perth, Bowral, Barossa Valley, Geelong, and Mount Cotton next March (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 18th at 10am local time. The frontier Member pre-sale begins on Tuesday, October 15th at 2pm local time, while an early bird limited release will begin on Friday, October 11th at 1pm local time.

Fatboy Slim can’t wait to get the party started Down Under.

“Like the crazy drunk uncle who turns up every Xmas I’m coming back to my Aussie fam once again. Expect the usual inappropriate behaviour and interpretational dancing…” he says.

If witnessing the producer behind euphoric hits like “Right Here Right Now” and “Praise You” isn’t enticing enough, Fatboy Slim will be joined on his tour by Swedish electronic star DJ Seinfeld and Australia’s own CC: DISCO! and Jennifer Loveless.

The upcoming shows will mark Fatboy Slim’s first Australian tour since his 2023 headline shows. Watch footage from his Sidney Myer Music Bowl show from January 2020 below.

Fatboy Slim 2025 Australian Tour

With special guests DJ Seinfeld, CC:DISCO! & Jennifer Loveless

Presented by MG Live, Frontier Touring and Roundhouse Entertainment

EARLY BIRD LIMITED RELEASE

via ticketmaster.com.au

Runs from: Friday 11 October (1pm local time)

until allocation exhausted

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE

via frontiertouring.com/fatboyslim

Runs 24 hours from: Tuesday 15 October (2pm local time)

or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

Begins: Friday 18 October (10am local time)

Friday 14 March, 2025

Langley Park, Perth, WA

18+

ticketmaster.com.au

Saturday 15 March, 2025

Centennial Vineyards, Bowral, NSW

Lic. All Ages

ticketmaster.com.au

Friday 21 March, 2025

Peter Lehmann Wines, Barossa Valley, SA

Lic. All Ages

ticketmaster.com.au

Saturday 22 March, 2025

Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong, VIC

Lic. All Ages

ticketmaster.com.au