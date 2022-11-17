Are you ready for a blast of nostalgic hedonism? Legendary UK DJ and producer Fatboy Slim is coming to Australia next year.

Fatboy Slim, aka Norman Cook, will bring his ‘Y’all are the music, we’re just the DJ’s’ tour Down Under next April and May, taking in shows in Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney and Perth (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 25th at 2pm local time. The Frontier Members pre-sale begins on Wednesday, November 23rd at 2pm local time.

The dance music favourite sounds excited about returning to Australia. “I have been separated from my long-lost family for way too long… Australia I can’t wait to see you again,” Fatboy Slim shared in a statement.

The forthcoming shows will be the DJ’s first shows in the country since a headline run of dates in 2020. His acclaimed set at Sidney Myer Music Bowl in January of that year was filmed by Mushroom Creative House (watch below).

Fans can expect to dance the night away to all-time classics including ‘Right Here Right Now’, ‘Weapon Of Choice’, ‘Praise You’, and ‘Eat, Sleep, Rave, Repeat’.

In a glowing review of his 2020 tour, Tone Deaf praised Fatboy Slim for his enduring quality: “Truly, after numerous decades as one of the world’s most iconic musicians and producers, it’s clear that the Brighton beatmaster that is Fatboy Slim is nowhere near the gradual decline that awaits us all one day.

“Rather, he’s not just at the top of his game, he’s at the cutting edge; setting the standard for not only what a live show should be, but redefining the game itself.”

Fatboy Slim 2023 Australian Tour

