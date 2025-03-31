US singer-songwriter Faye Webster has announced new dates to her upcoming tour of Australia due to overwhelming demand for tickets.

After pre-sale tickets went on sale on Monday, Frontier Touring and Penny Drop were quick to add two new shows for the trip – a new date at The Forum in Melbourne on Sunday, July 13th and Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Wednesday, July 16th.

Pre-sale tickets for the newly-announced concerts are on sale now, before general public tickets can be snapped up from 10am AEDT on Wednesday, April 2nd.

The tour comes in support of Webster’s 2024-released fifth studio album, Underdressed at the Symphony.

Following the album’s release, Webster embarked on her largest North American tour yet, playing sold-out shows at venues like Radio City Music Hall, The Greek Theatre, and Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

Along the way, she welcomed special guests including Lil Yachty and Daniel Caesar, graced festival stages at Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Bonnaroo, and made her network television debut with a performance of “But Not Kiss” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Going to the symphony was almost like therapy for me,” Webster told Rolling Stone AU/NZ following the record’s release.

“I was quite literally underdressed at the symphony because I would just decide at the last moment that that’s what I wanted to do. I got to leave what I felt like was kind of a shitty time in my life and be in this different world for a minute. I liked that I didn’t feel like I belonged.”

Webster last visited Australia in 2024, captivating audiences with intimate headline sets in Sydney and Melbourne, as well as performances at Laneway Festival.

Faye Webster 2025 Australian Tour

Saturday, July 12th

Forum Melbourne, Melbourne VIC

18+

Sunday, July 13th (NEW SHOW)

Forum Melbourne, Melbourne VIC

18+

Tuesday, July 15th

Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Lic. All Ages

Wednesday July 16th (NEW SHOW)

Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Lic. All Ages