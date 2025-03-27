After a massive year of sold-out shows, festival slots, and widespread critical acclaim for her latest album, Underdressed at the Symphony, Faye Webster is heading back to Australia for two highly anticipated headline shows this July.

Presented by Frontier Touring and Penny Drop, the Atlanta singer-songwriter will take the stage at Melbourne’s Forum on July 12th, before heading to Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on July 15th.

These shows follow an extensive US and UK/EU tour in support of her critically acclaimed album Underdressed at the Symphony.

Lauded by Rolling Stone as a “marvel of patient, obsessive contemplation,” Underdressed at the Symphony has solidified Webster as one of the most unique voices in modern folk-rock.

With its lush string arrangements, wistful pedal steel, and Webster’s signature soft yet piercing vocals, the album has earned praise from Consequence, Paste, SPIN, and UPROXX, as well as The New York Times, which highlighted its seamless blend of indie-rock and country.

“Going to the symphony was almost like therapy for me,” Webster told Rolling Stone. “I was quite literally underdressed at the symphony because I would just decide at the last moment that that’s what I wanted to do. I got to leave what I felt like was kind of a shitty time in my life and be in this different world for a minute. I liked that I didn’t feel like I belonged.”

Following the album’s release, Webster embarked on her largest North American tour yet, playing sold-out shows at venues like Radio City Music Hall, The Greek Theatre, and Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

Along the way, she welcomed special guests including Lil Yachty and Daniel Caesar, graced festival stages at Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Bonnaroo, and made her network television debut with a performance of “But Not Kiss” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Webster last visited Australia in 2024, captivating audiences with intimate headline sets in Sydney and Melbourne, as well as performances at Laneway Festival.

Her return this July is expected to be just as magnetic, with her two-night theatre run likely to sell out fast.

A self-taught guitarist with deep bluegrass and country roots, Webster has never been easy to define. Her career began at just 16 with the release of Run & Tell, a debut that displayed remarkable lyrical clarity for her age.

Though she was raised in the American South, her influences extend far beyond country music—she came of age in Atlanta’s underground music scene, crossing paths with the likes of Lil Yachty and rapper/producer Ethereal.

Eventually, she signed to the experimental Awful Records—an unexpected but fitting home for an artist who thrives on defying genre.

Her genre-fluid approach continued when she moved to Secretly Canadian, where she released Atlanta Millionaires Clubin 2019. The album blended indie-rock, country, and R&B in a way that felt effortlessly cool.

Beyond music, Webster has built a reputation as a sought-after photographer, shooting for Killer Mike, Offset, Nike, and more. She’s also a dedicated yoyo enthusiast, which is just another example of the offbeat charm that makes her such a fascinating artist to watch.

With Underdressed at the Symphony, Webster has entered a thrilling new era, and her upcoming Australian shows promise to showcase an artist at the height of her powers. Tour presale tickets go live on March 31st, with general sale starting April 2nd.

