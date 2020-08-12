Brisbane’s self-confessed “dancey trash-pop” collective FeelsClub have unveiled their latest single ‘skin’, revealing the seven inspirations behind it.

FeelsClub have been on the scene since 2016, and have been unleashing hit after driving hit, both playing at mates’ house parties, and even selling out headlining shows while sharing the stage with The Jungle Giants, Confidence Man, and even Client Liasion.

2020 hasn’t slowed down the collective, as the year has seen them put out numerous tunes with their signature dancey trash-pop sound, and really put forth a new electronic sound with their latest single ‘skin’.

Diving deep into exploring the self-improvement front and imposter syndrome, frontman St Jonnie notes that the new tune “address the imposter syndrome you can face when you start to try and correct your behaviours. Be it learning to call out your own toxic traits by choice or force, or just learning to understand what your personal boundaries are and asking others to respect them. All in all, it can be a very confronting thing.”

“It’s like you have this whole new person trying to fit into and walk around in your old skin. It’s hard when you meet people you used to vibe with and they say some weird shit you used to agree with, because you lacked perspective and understanding, and then you just feel like… ‘Who even am?’ ‘What is under this skin and does it even matter if people still just see and expect the old you?’ Life is weird. Let’s try and be nice to each other and grow.”

Put forth as the third dive into their forthcoming EP A Wave Inevitable, FeelsClub’s latest single ‘skin’ will get you itching for whats to come with it’s pulsing beats, smooth electronics, and lyrics that will get you talking.

Check out ‘skin’ by FeelsClub:

Seven inspirations behind ‘skin’ by FeelsClub:

Season High by Little Dragon

Season High inspired and helped glue together those larger elements of effects and synth textures, within a lot of new ideas of what FeelsClub ‘could be’; a term that we continuously threw around. Going back and listening to this album of Little Dragon’s kept me grounded and held our hands as we ventured into the unknown.

‘talkTALK’ was our first successful attempt at moving away from what we had come to know as the norm. ‘Celebrate’, the first track off this album, inspired my contributions to ‘talkTALK’ with its bouncing rhythms and the big guitar solo change. This is what gave me the confidence to execute a similar idea in our own form.

SBTRKT by SBTRKT

SBTRKT’s self-titled album sonically gave me a new way to visualise what FeelsClub could grow into. When listening to the percussive and bass elements SBTRKT uses, the relationship between them is almost respiratory. This encouraged me to push to deliver our songs with the same intent emotively, taking you on this journey to a new FeelsClub.

No Geography by The Chemical Brothers

The band traveled to Japan mid last year, and it had a big impact on our new music. For me personally (DJLJ), No Geography will always remind me of that time. It was my go to choice on our bullet train journeys, and really made that time I got abandoned, because the others were too slow to get off at the right station, actually enjoyable.

Music Complete by New Order

On our first EP we were really honing in on our songcraft. Especially stuff like pop song structure, arrangement, making the chorus soar, blah blah blah. Ultimately during that process we brushed aside some of the most fun parts of our live show.

Dirty basslines, four to the floor beats, and a lot of yelling. Music Complete by New Order is an essential reminder a seven minute dance track can still slay in the pop sphere.

Free Your Mind by Cut Copy

Wouldn’t be a FeelsClub listicle without a mention of Cut Copy. Free Your Mind is probably the most unique entry in their soon to be six album discography. The album returns in part to the late eighties/early nineties, and brings to the front the best bits of acid house.

For our new music this year, a number of our vibes are pulling from mid 2000’s dance, so maybe we can make that period as cool as acid house is.

Raingirl by Yaeji

Soft whispers, repeating chorus’ and a subtle thumping beat had me gooood… I’m pretty sure I had this song (any probably all her others) on repeat through hours on the road whilst touring, parties and working on design.

It’s relaxed but THRIVES. So you know it was an all rounder for me and surely if i’d listen to this style in any setting, everyone else would right.

How I’m Feeling Now by Charli XCX

I got on the Charli boat a little late, but tbh I probably didn’t overly connect to her until I saw her this year at Laneway and then mostly until this album came out.

It came out whilst we were in the midst of working on our EP and as we were already making the shift to a more electronic sound, IDK I guess it gave me confidence that yeee, perhaps the world IS ready for a more electronic FeelsClub.

Keen to hear more about FeelsClub's upcoming EP A Wave Inevitable which will be out on September 24th?