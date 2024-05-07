Festival of the Stone announces its upcoming return to Byron Bay this winter.

The festival’s milestone 10th edition will take place on Saturday, June 1st, promising a day filled with music, craft beer, and fun.

Tickets are on sale from today and can be purchased here.

Tickets are on sale today for $60 (18+), $30 (12-17), and free for children under 12. Limited local release tickets will be available at the brewery on Friday, May 10th, starting from 12 pm, priced at $40 (18+).

Headlining the event is indigenous Australian singer-songwriter Dan Sultan, known for his soulful voice and electric roots-inspired alternative rock. Sultan boasts an impressive list of achievements, including 7 ARIA Awards, NIMA Awards, Top 5 ARIA-charting albums, and an ARIA-certified gold record.

Also on the lineup are Queensland rock band Beddy Rays, The Beefs with their distinct “pub-pop” sound, Perth’s Verge Collection, psych-pop artist AKA Lui, Brisbane’s indie-pop 5-piece Mid Drift, and more.

Festival of the Stone 2024 will contribute to supporting the Byron Shire homeless hub, Fletcher Street Cottage.

“We believe it’s a really important time to support Australian music, events and our community,” says James Aris, Stone & Wood Marketing Manager.

“With Splendour and other festivals having a year off, we’re injecting a little more love into the music side of things this year. Live music in Australia ain’t going anywhere. And with Byron having one of the highest homeless populations in the nation, now is as important as ever to support those sleeping rough. We’re happy to support Fletcher St Cottage’s incredible work in this area for the 10th year in a row.”

FESTIVAL OF THE STONE

Saturday, June 1st

Centennial Circuit, Byron Bay (Cavanbah)

For tickets and more information, visit the official website Stoneandwood.com.au/pages/festival-of-the-stone

Line up

Dan Sultan

Beddy Rays

The Beefs

Verge Collection

Aka Lui

Mid Drift