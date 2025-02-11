Festival of the Stone is back for 2025.

The beer and music festival returns to Stone & Wood’s Byron Bay brewery on Saturday, June 14th, promising another night of live tunes, craft brews, and community spirit.

Now in its 11th year, the event has cemented itself as a Byron Bay staple, blending big sounds, cold pints, and a good cause.

Following a sold-out 2024 edition—headlined by Australian singer Dan Sultan, Beddy Rays, The Beefs, and Verge Collection—this year’s lineup is still under wraps. But if past years are anything to go by, expect a stacked bill featuring some of Australia’s best live acts.

Beyond the beer and beats, Festival of the Stone supports Fletcher Street Cottage, a vital hub for Byron Shire’s homeless community.

The latest statistics on homelessness in NSW reveal that the Byron Shire has the highest rate of locals sleeping rough in the state, even higher than the City of Sydney. In 2024, 348 rough sleepers were recorded across the region, marking a 16% increase from February 2023. Festival of the Stone 2025 is proud to support Fletcher Street Cottage and help raise funds for their vital support hub. From providing essential services, information, referrals, practical support, advocacy and more, Fletcher Street Cottage is working hard to respond to this crisis and meet the needs of individuals facing homelessness.

More than just a festival, Festival of the Stone is a celebration of community. Music lovers, beer enthusiasts, and locals come together each year for a night of top-tier tunes, fresh Stone & Wood brews, and a shared commitment to making a difference.

As it enters its second decade, the festival stays true to its roots: great live music, craft beer, and real impact.

Stay tuned—organisers are promising another unforgettable night. First ticket releases and lineup drops will land on the website and socials soon.

For updates, visit stoneandwood.com.au.

Stone & Wood 2025 Festival of the Stone

Saturday, June 14th

Stone & Wood Brewery, Byron Bay, NSW

For tickets and more information, visit stoneandwood.com.au